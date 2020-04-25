Sars-cov-2, the virus that causes covid-19, is a very simple piece of biological machinery. It spreads with parasitic methods through the airways of human beings, often without causing symptoms in those who carry them. For some people, however, particularly the elderly, the virus is deadly. This combination of properties makes the pandemic dangerous and difficult to stop. The disease has killed more than 190,000 people.

So far, all countries that have managed to reduce covid-19 infection to sustainable levels have, to some extent, used “social detachment” – that is, they have encouraged or forced people to stay at home and stay away from each other. during essential outlets – to prevent the virus from spreading further. In addition, many people are avoiding leaving home even without restrictions, for fear of contracting the disease. Without vaccines or therapeutic drugs, and without guarantee of having them, countries are faced with a future of imposing and suspending quarantines every few months, with infection rates falling and rising according to the circumstances. The result will be an increasing number of deaths, depressed economies and uncertainties that undermine confidence. However, this picture can be partially reduced with extensive tests to check for infection by the virus. The tests make it possible for the government to monitor the disease, reveal which measures of social distance work and, with people who test positive at home under quarantine, install in the population the confidence that it is safe to go out.

The United States is in a particularly difficult situation. Some parts of his government were slow to react to the pandemic and now face high levels of infection spread across the country. In response, a consensus is building among its scientists, economists and public health officials that to safely suspend quarantine, it will be necessary to promote a massive increase in testing capacity – installing a system capable of testing millions of people for day. Such a test system has never been set up. And it will be expensive. It will cost tens, possibly hundreds of billions of dollars in the United States alone. But it may offer a way to return to something that resembles normal life with some confidence that the pandemic will be under control.

The aim of this new testing regime would be to screen all carriers of the virus, so that people at risk of spreading could be isolated. Contacts from anyone who tested positive would be tracked and tested as soon as possible to interrupt other transmission chains. Trevor Bedford, who studies viruses and immunity at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, said what is currently known about the virus suggests that the system needs to track and isolate all contacts of an infected person within 48 hours after the positive test, so that the chain of transmission can be broken. If testing and screening can do this, people will be able to live their lives safely.

Currently, the test applied to find out if someone is infected looks for the virus itself using a technique called reverse transcription followed by polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). The test begins with the healthcare professional sticking a special cotton swab deep into the nose or throat of the individual being tested to collect a sample of mucus that may contain the virus. This sample is then analyzed using a process (reverse transcription) that copies any fragment of viral RNA (the molecule in which the sars-cov-2 genes are written) and rewrites it in DNA, a chemical structure that is easier to manipulate with established testing methods. Then the amount of DNA present (the polymerase chain reaction) is amplified and then the sample is passed through a detector to find out what it is about. Other types of tests are also being planned, looking for antibodies produced when someone comes into contact with the virus. These tests can also reveal who has been infected in the past.

The number of tests of all kinds that the United States needs to carry out to safely suspend its quarantine is still under discussion. The plans launched in recent weeks by several research centers have reached very different values. Everyone is immense. The study by a working group at the Edmond J. Safra Ethics Center at Harvard University, published on April 20, suggests that the United States will need to test between 5 and 20 million people a day, which represents 2 to 6 % of the population. Another study, presented on April 21 by experts summoned by the Rockefeller Foundation, describes ideas that could lead the United States to run 30 million tests a week over eight months.

It wouldn’t be easy. By the time of this issue of The Economist, the United States will have performed more than 4.5 million tests for sars-cov-2 since the process began in February. In the first two weeks of April, the average number of exams per day pointed to a sum of around 1 million per week. The country has been working hard to reach this level of testing, so multiplying the tests by 10 or 100 will be a big challenge.

The Rockefeller plan suggests that the current test numbers in the United States can be tripled by bringing all the laboratory capacity that already exists but is not being used to the program. This would require identifying all American laboratories that can be adapted for the task, providing the regulatory licenses they need and spending a lot of money.

Some states are already doing this. Those with major research universities, such as Massachusetts, which houses, for example, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), have a major advantage. The Broad Institute, a joint Harvard-MIT initiative managed by Eric Lander, one of the leaders of the Human Genome Project, has started testing for sars-cov-2 and, when it reaches its maximum speed, will be able to do 1 million tests per day. In other states, commercial laboratories may be mobilized. Wisconsin Exact Sciences, a company specializing in cancer diagnostics, has redirected much of its labs to process 20,000 covid-19 tests a week.

Another way to increase testing capacity would be to employ more of the so-called rapid test kits. These boxes are already used to test for viruses in thousands of hospitals and clinics worldwide, and adapted versions have recently been introduced to detect sars-cov-2. Rapid test kits can process samples in about 15 to 30 minutes. Boosting the production of these kits would be useful to increase testing capacity in rural areas, for example, where collecting and sending samples to a large central laboratory can take a long time. However, the electronic supply chains and reagents for these kits depend heavily on China, so it may not be very easy to produce more kits now.

The leap from 3 million to 30 million tests per week will require new and large laboratories the size of the Broad Institute spread across the country. Each of them would process hundreds of thousands of tests a day, using robotics and automation. The tests also need to be simpler. Sample collection for RT-PCR tests is invasive and the tests themselves are complicated. Increasing the process to millions of tests per day is an “impossible mission”, according to Severin Schwan, executive director of Roche, a Swiss pharmaceutical giant that makes rapid test kits.

Other testing methods are possible, but have not yet been proven. Scientists at Rutgers University in New Jersey recently demonstrated a way to look for signs of the virus in saliva samples (which are easy to obtain), dispensing with collections with cotton swabs in the throat (which are notoriously difficult and uncomfortable). On April 13, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an emergency use authorization for saliva tests. Generic saliva kits that can be adjusted to detect covid-19 are now widely available and can be transported to processing laboratories at room temperature.

All of this new testing infrastructure will require trained people, says Scott Becker of the American Association of Public Health Laboratories. Much of the handling of samples in the labs is quite simple, so people can be quickly trained to do so. But the analysis of the results needs to be done by highly trained specialists – and in some states, these people also need special licenses. Currently available analysts are already working long shifts, says Becker, and that cannot extend across a whole pandemic that will “be very, very long here.”

Sticking the swab to your nose or throat – or even collecting saliva – from millions of people a day would also require a large number of new hires. For now, US National Guard teams have been helping at critical points, like some prisons, and at drive-through testing sites. In addition, the United States would still need 300,000 chain-link trackers, according to another group of experts who recently evaluated this issue, to identify those who were close to people who are infected. But new contact trackers can be trained overnight; so many of the people who suddenly find themselves out of a job can be repositioned. San Francisco, for example, put librarians to do the job. The thousands of Peace Corps members who have had to return from abroad because of the pandemic can be useful in this sector.

The supply of reagents and components needed to run millions of tests per day must also be guaranteed. So far, one of the main obstacles to mass production was the lack of a strong signal from the federal government that it would be necessary to increase supplies – which only changed on April 21, when Congress approved a $ 25 spending. billions in tests. The two main suppliers of ambulatory cotton swabs in the United States, Copan and Puritan, together produce only 6 million units per week. Roche says it is currently able to provide “millions” of tests per month. However, the fact that a company like Roche is still thinking in terms of tests per month, rather than tests per day or week, suggests that there is a long way to go.

Paul Romer, a professor at the University of New York and winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics, also advised the Rockefeller Foundation study and said that university labs have already demonstrated that they could work around supply problems in preparing tests. “If you look at the bottlenecks in the reagent chains, you’ll see that people have found other reagents that they can replace those approved by the FDA. These people have demonstrated that you don’t even have to do RNA extraction [a partir de amostras coletadas por cotonetes na garganta] that requires these reagents. “Freeing universities and research institutions from bureaucracy would be crucial, he believes, to ensure that any new efficiencies and discoveries that simplify or accelerate testing can spread quickly.

The expansion of the testing infrastructure will also face regulatory obstacles. For example, ambulatory swabs shipped for testing are classified as biological risk in the United States and require special shipping containers and protocols. Creating and managing an unprecedented amount of tests in such a short space of time will also require a lot of coordination. The Harvard group proposes the formation by the federal government of a Pandemic Testing Council to oversee these decisions. This council would be composed of companies, government and universities and would be empowered to supervise the construction of laboratory capacity and to ensure the supply and distribution of the materials needed to carry out the tests.

The cost of it all? The Harvard group estimates somewhere around $ 15 billion a month. And the program would need to be in operation for a year or more, depending on when (and if) treatments and vaccines become available. That price may seem worrying, but quarantine costs a lot more. Estimates put the cost of the pandemic to the United States at $ 400 billion a month. Given the alternative, building the largest medical examination system the world has ever seen is mixed.

