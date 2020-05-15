Today, Brazil and the world are experiencing a challenging moment. With the increase in registered cases of COVID-19, the population and government entities have been taking steps to prevent further spread of the virus. Among them, the cancellation of major events, storage of essential and non-perishable foods, as well as the control of the flow of people through social isolation and, of course, the expansion of hygiene practices inside and outside the home.

The kitchen has more germs than any other room in the house, even more than the bathroom, according to microbiologist Charles Gerba, professor of public health, environmental science and immunology at the University of Arizona. As a result, cleaning it properly helps prevent infections and take care of our health and the whole family.

After all, this space is used to manipulate, prepare and store food, but with heat, steam and humidity, creating the perfect conditions for the growth of bacteria and germs. So how often should we clean our kitchen thoroughly? And what should we clean every day in the kitchen?

With that in mind, Cosentino decided to create a practical guide to help with the implementation of an effective cleaning routine in times of pandemic. Check out the Group’s main tips below:

CREATING YOUR CLEANING ROUTINE

Some areas need daily cleaning: like cutting boards (the best ones are the plastic ones that you can put in the dishwasher or hand wash and then bleach), the refrigerator, mops and cloths.

An effective way to clean your refrigerator is with vinegar, one of the most powerful antiseptics on the market. And for mops and washcloths, it is a good idea to use a bleach and water solution, allowing it to act for five minutes and allowing it to dry after complete rinsing, as moisture allows bacteria to proliferate. An alternative, if the equipment allows, is to place the cloth in the microwave in a bowl of water for two to three minutes, then rinse well and let it dry. You should also replace your sponges and cloths when they are worn out, which is recommended to do every two or three weeks.

These elements of your kitchen need less frequent cleaning and deep disinfection: countertops, floors, cabinets (inside and outside), trash and electrical appliances. Here is a detailed how-to guide.

MAINTENANCE BENCHES

Whatever the type of countertop, a quick daily cleaning should be done to remove sauce stains, bread crumbs or other food residues. It must also be thoroughly disinfected every day, using warm water and soap to eliminate germs. In fact, during health alert periods like this, extra care should be taken and countertops and surface areas should be cleaned more often after each use (2 to 3 times a day) to ensure that they are fully disinfected.

Maite Pelayo, microbiologist and technical spokesperson for the Silestone Institute, recommends cleaning with disinfectant or soap and water with a compress used exclusively for this purpose and let it act for a few minutes. Do not use sponges with which you wash the dishes and, if you have a steel countertop, choose a product that does not scratch its surface. Next, you will need to wipe and dry using a clean cloth.

The method of disinfecting kitchen countertops manufactured with our Silestone, Dekton, Sensa or Natural Stone brands is the same recommended for any surface with which we have physical contact. In addition to detergent, you can also use a cloth moistened with a bleach solution and water. In addition, you can also use cleaning alcohol, taking the recommended precautions and remembering not to mix products.

IMPECCABLE FLOORS

As a general rule, it should be sufficient to sweep or vacuum and mop the floor between three and four times a week. However, given the exceptional circumstances in which we live, the Silestone Institute recommends cleaning the kitchen and the floor after using the kitchen, as well as ventilating the entire area.

CUP CLEANING

It is advisable to clean the front of the cabinets with soap and water once a week, paying special attention to the handles, where most of the dirt tends to accumulate. With regard to the interior, they should receive a thorough cleaning every three months.

AND WASTE WASTE?

They are liable to recycle organic waste, glass, paper and packaging (plastic, cans and packaging). Before you start, put on a pair of gloves to protect yourself from the bacteria that accumulates inside the waste. Ideally, do a good cleaning once a week, inside and out, paying special attention to the corners, if the boxes are rectangular or square. For proper disinfection, use detergent and white vinegar.

DO NOT FORGET

When cleaning the kitchen, the inside of the refrigerator should be washed once a week. Add lemon juice or another product you trust, such as ammonia, to the water you use and also clean the rubber seals on the door. The outside needs to be cleaned less frequently, except for the door handle, which accumulates dirt and must be cleaned every day.

It is also important to pay attention to the water tank of your coffee machine, which is one of the five areas with the most germs in the kitchen. Eliminate them with a complete weekly cleaning and do the same with all other equipment, such as the kettle and toaster, but not the oven, which must be cleaned after each use.

CLEANING REQUIRED

Finally, clean the large hidden and overlooked areas twice a month under cabinet skirting boards or behind the refrigerator, for example. These spaces accumulate dust and need special attention when cleaning the kitchen thoroughly. Take the opportunity to dust and clean the floors as well.

