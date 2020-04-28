         How to create an alert on your mobile to know if you are more than 1 km away from home

Last Sunday, Spain began to ease the restrictions of the alarm state. And what has been the first measure? Allow children under the age of 14 to go outside for a short walk, but always under safety regulations. Among them, you must be accompanied by an adult and should not be more than 1 kilometer away from home nor stay more than 1 hour on the street.

Before leaving, we can calculate that distance from the mobile or the computer, but also it is possible that, once we are away from home, our phone alerts us if we exceed the limits of that kilometer. How? Creating an alert for it. Next, we show you how to do it on iOS and Android.

How to create an alert on iOS

In the case of the iPhone, it is possible to set an alert from the phone itself, without having to resort to third-party applications. For this, we are going to use the ‘Reminders’ app which comes pre-installed on all Apple devices:

Open the ‘Reminders’ app and enter the ‘Today’ section.

Click on ‘New reminder’ (at the bottom of the screen) and name the reminder whatever you want (for example, “Distance 1 km”).

Click on the information icon that is to the right of the name of the reminder, activate the option ‘Notify me in a place’ and enter the ‘Location’ section.

If you are at home, select ‘Current location’, but you can always manually enter an address in the search bar.

On the map that will appear at the bottom, drag the end of the circle until your radio dials 1 km (or 950 meters, if you want to be more cautious).

Select the “On exit” tab, go back to the previous section (Details) and press “OK”. From there, when you leave the space that comprises the circle, an alarm will sound on your iPhone.

How to create an alert on Android

Android does not have its own app to set an alarm of this type, so we have to resort to a third-party application. Our recommendation is ‘Wake Me There’, free and quite simple. It is designed to notify those who fall asleep on public transport when they arrive at their stop, but it also serves to alert us if we leave a certain area.

Once the app is downloaded from Google Play and the location permissions accepted, click on the GPS alarm icon.

Tap on your current location if you are at home or enter an address manually.

On the bottom, establishes a perimeter of 1.0 km and activates the “On leaving” (‘On entering’ is selected).

In the top menu, you can choose the alarm tone, volume, vibration and more.

Press ‘Save’, give it a name and your GPS alert is ready.

From there, ‘Wake Me There’ will work in the background checking our location every few seconds. When we exceed that kilometer away from our house the alarm will start sounding. Of course, keep in mind that, once the alarm goes off, it will not jump again until we activate it again; In the application settings we can adjust the update frequency of our location if we do not want it to be checking every few seconds.

