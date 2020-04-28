         How to create a station in the Podcasts app on our iPhone or iPad

Just like in Music we can create playlists, the Podcasts app allows us to create stations. With these stations we can collect the content of our subscriptions, order and reproduce it according to various preferences that the app offers us. Do we need more order in Podcasts? The answer is on the stations.

How to create a station

Creating a station is very simple. The steps are the following:

We open the Podcasts app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter the Library tab.

We touch Edit.

Click on New station.

We write the name of the station, for example Applesfera.

We touch Save.

Now that we have created the station, let’s see what the options are and how to configure them so that everything is to our liking. The screen of Station settings opens automatically after creating it, offers us these options:

Name: where we can edit and change the name of the station.

Play: Here we can choose between manual program order, new to old, old to new, manual or by podcast title. Probably the best option will be from old to new, so we can follow the common thread of the theme.

Group by podcast: It allows us to group episodes by podcast in the above order. If we activate this option, for example, the podcast of three days ago from the Las charlas de Applesfera program will be played first, then today’s episode of this same program and then yesterday’s episode of the infinite Loop program.

Include: Where we choose if we want, of each program, to include one, two, three, five, ten or all the most recent episodes.

Type of content: To choose whether we include only audio, video episodes or both.

Only what is not reproduced: That we will activate to include only the episodes that we have not heard already. Important to activate if, as recommended, we activate all the episodes in the Include section.

Select podcasts …: Where we will choose which of the programs in our library will be part of this station. We can also enable Include all podcasts.

Finally, if we need it, we find the Delete station option at the bottom. Once we have finished the settings we touch your name in the upper left of the screen to go back and click OK.

And so far we have created our new station. Do we need to edit it? It is very easy, we simply enter it from the Library tab, we touch Edit and we choose Settings.

How to use a station

Now that we have the station created and configured according to our preferences, we are going to use it. The easiest way to do this is to use Siri. Phrases like Hey Siri, play the podcasts of [nombre] they start the reproduction right where we would have left it and in the order that we have decided.

Beyond Siri we can access all our stations from the Library tab of the Podcasts app, we will find them under Downloaded. To start playing these stations, simply let’s go into them with a tap and play the episode from the top, the reproduction will continue, in our case from oldest to newest, until all the episodes of the station are completed.

The usefulness of podcast stations, beyond allowing us to order and categorize the different programs to which we are subscribed, is to ensure consistent continuous playback according to our preferences. For what? For example, so we don’t have to keep an eye on our iPhone or Apple Watch if we go running while listening to our Podcasts.

