Create a shared calendar It is useful at a work level but it is also useful on a personal level if you find it chaotic to remember everything and you don’t always have time to write down family gatherings, moments with your partner or your son’s parties at school.

It can also be useful to include on your website. For example, if you want to show your customers when do you have free slots or do you have appointments or not. In case you do some kind of cultural or social event and want to share it on your website with detailed descriptions with dates, day and time.

Google calendar

The Google calendar allows us share calendar with anyone. It is useful, for example, in the event of organizing meetings or work appointments but also to share with the family to know when you have doctor’s appointments, soccer games, after-school … It is completely free and can be consulted from any device with Internet access by what is comfortable, practical and very interesting. Another advantage of the Google calendar is that you can have as many shared calendars as you want and synchronized at a glance in yours.

Whatever it is, creating it is free and you have no use limit and you only need to have a Google account and follow some very simple steps to do it.

Google Calendar is not the only option, although it is probably the most recommended: anyone with an Android phone will be able to access it without installing any other application, without creating any extra account. In addition, it allows access from any device, from the mobile phone, computer, tablet, etc.

Create a calendar

Sign in to your Google account

Open Google Calendar

On the right side, choose and go to the “Settings” section

Open the option “Add calendar”

Choose “Create Calendar”

Click on the new calendar

Add a name

Write a description

Choose a time zone

Decide who is the owner and add the email

Confirm with the button “Create calendar”

Share calendar

Once you have followed these steps, the calendar will be automatically created and you can find it in the left section of your calendars. When it is already created you will have to configure it to share it with everyone.

Open your Google calendars

Select the calendar you have created in the left menu

Click on the three dots next to the name

Choose the option “Configure and share”

From this section you can share it with certain people or share it publicly by creating a link to send it to your contacts, for example.

Go to “Share with certain people”

Press the button + Add people

Enter your email or name if it is in your calendar

Choose the options and permissions you will have

View only free / busy

See all event details

Make changes to events

Make changes and manage sharing

Click on “Send” to send the invitation to the calendar

Once that person accepts, you can edit or view the events

Keep in mind that it is important that you watch the permissions that the people you add have, since they will be able to create or modify events, they will be able to delete events that you have (voluntarily or accidentally) and they will be able to share your calendar with others.

Share with people who don’t have Google Calendar

If the person you want to see the calendar does not have Google Calendar, it will be difficult for you to share it so that you can edit or add new options. In this case you will have no choice but to show the calendar as a public and they will be able to see the events. Public calendars sThey can be found on your website, for example, and allows you to have a insight into available events or appointments. You can also subscribe to a public calendar and view it on Google Calendar. For example, it is useful in case you have an agency for cultural events or tourist routes and you want your clients to know when there is one that may interest them. People will be able to consult all the details of the events (in the latter case) or if there are appointments available or gaps (if, for example, you are a doctor)

To put the public calendar you will have to do it from the computer:

Open Google Calendar and log in with your username and password

Choose the calendar you want from the menu on the left

Press settings

Go to “access permissions”

Check the option that indicates “Publicly share”

Choose if you want the event details to be seen or just free / busy

Stop sharing

Once you no longer want someone to access, stop sharing your calendar by following some very simple steps and denying access to those people.

Open Google Calendar

Find the calendar that is in the My calendars section

Click on the three dots on the name of said calendar

Choose the Configure and share option

Go to the option to Share with specific people

Go next to the person’s name or email

Click on “Stop sharing” next to his name

The person you have blocked permission from will no longer be able to see that calendar. Another option is that you deactivate the box Share publicly if your calendar was public until now and it was enough to have a link to be able to consult it.

The steps you should follow are:

Open Google Calendar

Choose your shared calendar from the menu on the left

Click on Configure and share in the three points

Go to Access Permissions

Uncheck the Publicly Share box

All those who are not invited will no longer have access

Calendar applications and programs

Beyond Google, there are specific applications that allow us to create calendars shared well with our company, our clients, our family …

Trello

Trello is one of the most popular applications for which they seek productivity and organization. One of the most essential tools to telework or organize, simply. It works specialized in teams and we can put tasks, meetings, projects. Also, you can add due dates on some tasks, keep track, assign, debate. Without a doubt, one of the most complete and with all kinds of facilities for teamwork.

TimeTree

TimeTree is a very interesting calendar focused for our whole life, work or personal. Basically it allows us to create a shared calendar with the people we want in a collaborative application in which we can put schedules, work meetings, school meetings, after-school, exams, birthday parties or even make a collaborative shopping list for each one to write down what they need. It is designed for couples, for families, for work, for school. You can have at a glance all the appointments and you can download the application for iOS or Android.

TeamUp

TeamUp is very similar to the previous ones: it allows you to create a shared calendar for teams and use it through Android or iOS or by accessing your account on the web. You can create schedules, share events, have control of all appointments and it promises a smooth and efficient communication thanks to emails, Excel sheets, etc. It is not only focused for companies but you can also have calendars of your soccer team or appointments to train, concentrations, etc. It can also be used for school or your academy with exams, oral tests, assignments, etc. It is very useful although the premium version requires payment. In case you don’t want to pay, you can use it for free without any problem for small work teams.