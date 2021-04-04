How to create a QR code for your company with WhatsApp Business

Offer your customers direct access to your business profile on WhatsApp with the help of a QR code.

WhatsApp Business is the version of the messaging platform oriented to businesses and companies. To make it easier for customers to contact you, you can create a QR code that will allow them to directly add the contact of your company on their mobile.

If you do not have it yet, do not hesitate to create a Business profile to offer your customers this means of communication and also purchase, because in WhatsApp Business you can sell your products. We do not delay any more, let’s see how you can create that QR code that will serve as direct access to your company’s contact on WhatsApp.

So you can create a QR code for your company with WhatsApp Business

QR codes have recently become a technology very present in our lives, with which we can directly access to know the menu of a restaurant, download an application or invite someone to a WhatsApp group.

Another thing you can do in the messaging platform with a QR code is to add a contact directly without needing their phone number, also when it comes to a company profile. What is this good for if you have a business? So that customers can contact you in just seconds and know all the information of the company that you have in the profile.

The steps you must follow to create a QR code of your company with WhatsApp Business are as follows:

Open WhatsApp Business and click on the three dot button in the upper right corner.In the options menu that appears, click on “Company settings”Within the new menu, tap “Direct link”Now, click on the option “See QR code”. This is how you will see your company’s QR code on the screen, which you can also share directly by apps from your mobile and download it to the terminal. As an optional measure, from the “Direct link” menu you activate the “Message” box to allow your clients to edit and send a message when opening the direct link, either via QR code or link.

By the way, by downloading the QR code, you can print it for display at the store and that customers can read it with their terminals. You can also include it in the social networks of the company or stick it on the packaging of the products.

All these measures have the same purpose: make your company or business known to your customers and provide them with a very popular communication channel. What better way to do this than to take advantage of the success of QR codes? If it is the case that some of your clients cannot read them, take the opportunity to recommend the best readers to scan QR codes and thus facilitate the task.

Related topics: Applications, Free Applications, WhatsApp

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all