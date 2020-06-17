Some of the benefits of a strong personal brand are obtaining better opportunities and receiving greater confidence from people.

Have you maintained professionalism in these days of social distancing?

In developing a strategy to boost personal branding, few professionals may have realized that they would have to include the effects and changes that a pandemic would bring. However, this is a reality while the development of a personal brand is a project that must also go ahead, especially if you want the benefits that it brings, such as those highlighted by the BrandYourself firm, where there are elements such as improvement of people’s trust, the attraction of more and better opportunities and being more authentic. In this regard, this time we will see some tips that can be put in place to work on personal branding with this new scenario.

According to Wendy Marx, President of the firm specialized in RP, Marx Communications, these are the recommendations that professionals should now follow to develop their personal brand in the midst of the new normal:

This first recommendation issued to improve personal brand in the current context comes into play because reality allows us to see that times are changing, so it must change with them. Today, many industries have gone virtual, focusing on online events and meetings to get things done. It is still uncertain whether things will return to normal or when something like this will happen (things like a vaccine or effective treatment for the pandemic are required), so it is important to learn to adapt to the current scenario.

Take advantage of social media

One of the great advantages of social networks is that no matter where people are, even if they are at home, you can be connected with them. That connection is considered a lifeline for any personal brand in the current context and beyond Covid-19.

The recommendation at this point is to take the time now to work on the opinion leadership strategy. Content needs to be created that reinforces reputation and is easily accessible through social media. Social network profiles should also be strengthened as these are the ones that reflect the personal brand.

You should also take advantage of the time to search for new content formats, for example, write entries as if it were a blog, but for LinkedIn, create live videos for Facebook, among other options.

Speaking of formats, it is important to pay special attention to video content. This format has long become one of audiences’ favorites.

As the expert notes, the video allows the audience to engage with you in a way that could not happen with written content. In a video, the audience can see facial expression, read body language, and react to the tone of voice. All of this combines to deliver a truly compelling message.

The good news is that all of this can be done working from home. You just have to establish a space from which to record. It is not even necessary to have expensive equipment, with a smartphone you can start developing the video and take it to spaces such as Facebook, YouTube or even Vimeo.

Participate in virtual events

These days, in-person events are virtually impossible due to the current climate, but this does not mean that you cannot be part of industry events to enhance your personal brand. As you may have noticed, many events have gone virtual, either as webinars or as streaming events on social media. All these projects still need speakers and participants, so it is a good idea to offer expertise in an industry and speak publicly.

In case you are not comfortable speaking in virtual public, it is advisable to take the time to practice. For many, sitting in front of a computer screen sounds easier than standing in front of a crowd; However, you will find that there are more elements necessary to keep the attention of a virtual audience. In that sense, you have to take the time to work on the delivery and the subject to deliver a speech that draws attention.

Expand your knowledge

As a next recommendation, if you don’t feel 100 percent comfortable with the digital world, now is the time to work on it. And it currently seems that everything is online, from conferences via Zoom, to interaction with customers and marketing efforts.

You have to invest in yourself and in the future of personal branding with some digital certification courses that will make you a digital expert. There are a number of free courses and programs that have been available for a long time. Why not take the time to see what skills could be beneficial to you and your personal brand?

Maintain professionalism

As an important point to consider, keep in mind that it can be easy to let things relax when working from home. Things just don’t feel the same. However, when professionalism is overlooked, a lasting impression can be generated on your brand, one of a negative nature.

To maintain professionalism it is necessary to work with the tone of voice. Whether in a Zoom call or in a written email, keeping a professional tone is recommended.

In addition to the above, another aspect to consider is clothing, after several weeks of isolation many have forgotten this aspect. However, it should not be forgotten that the way you dress can heal an impact on personal brand.

Use branding consistently

A personal brand should pound communications, be it a post on social media or in an email message, it should seek to present the brand consistently.

If your personal brand has a logo, make sure it’s on all personal materials, including blog posts, social media, and other digital materials. This helps keep you in mind during the pandemic.

Continue with the networking

Finally, it is recommended to continue with the generation of professional relationships. Just because you cannot physically present yourself, this does not mean that networking efforts must stop, they can be developed in multiple ways.

The main one, in the digital field, is through LinkedIn or other social networks. For example, you can connect with other industry professionals, read their posts, and interact with them. It is also possible to join industry groups and join conversations.

