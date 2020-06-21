Thanks to this button on the home screen you can erase all your browsing history with just three taps.

Google’s browsing history collects all your activity since you started using the company’s services. Sometimes, this history can seriously compromise you, so it is recommended to have a « panic button » on the home screen of your Android that gives you shortcut to removal of that activity to be able to get rid of it in just seconds.

That is precisely what we will help you in this article, to create a « panic button » with which you can erase all your browsing history with just three taps. This is a very useful trick for those who use Google services like Chrome, especially after knowing that you cannot trust their incognito mode very much.

How to create a « panic button » that erases all your browsing history

Cleaning your Google browsing history is something you should do every so often, not just when you are in a compromised situation. However, to get out of trouble in the latter, it is useful to have a shortcut on the home screen that takes you directly to the page to delete your activity.

Creating what we call « panic button » is very simple, and you can check it out below with a detailed explanation in which you will know the process step by step. Without further delay, we will explain how to create a button on your Android that deletes all your browsing history.

Go into My Google Activity in Chrome.

Click on the three-point icon on the upper left side. In the options menu that appears, select « Add to home screen ».

In the window that appears, write the name you want to give the button. Then select « Add » and button will be added to the home screen which takes you directly to My Google Activity, page from which you can delete the browsing history. To verify it, we continue with the process.

Click on the “panic button” that you have created and, once inside My Activity, click on the vertical three-point button that appears below your profile picture. Choose « Delete activity by » in the options menu.

You only have to choose what period of activity do you want to eliminate: that of the last hour, that of the last day, the entire activity or that of a personalized period. After selecting the option, the browsing history will be deleted.

As you can see, after creating the button, you just have to click on it and choose a time period to quickly erase your browsing history. As we saw in the tutorial on deleting my Google activity, you can configure your account so that data is automatically deleted every so often. For more information about the company’s services, you can check out Google’s tricks that we’ve talked about to date.

