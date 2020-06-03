Thanks to the integration with Messenger Rooms, Facebook has managed to video calls from WhatsApp can reach a capacity of 50 users. Without a doubt being able to overcome the limitation of 8 participants currently imposed by WhatsApp is more than interesting, although for this we need to install the Messenger app.

Rooms on WhatsApp thanks to the integration of Facebook Messenger with WhatsApp

Messenger Rooms is a new service, which Facebook introduced in April, to compete with Zoom and FaceTime. This service, which we can use from the Messenger app, is the one that allows us to establish a call for up to 50 people. Now, thanks to the integration of Facebook Messenger with WhatsApp We can start the call directly on WhatsApp to make it easier for participants to join.

Let us emphasize once again that in order to use this function it is necessary to have Facebook Messenger installed on the device, since WhatsApp relegates to Messenger the responsibility of creating the new conference room. Please note that a Facebook account is not required to join the call, but it is required to initiate it.

Exposed the requirements let’s see the steps to follow:

We open the WhatsApp app on our iPhone.

We create a new group or enter an existing one.

We touch the “+” at the bottom left of the screen, next to the text box.

We chose Room.

We tap Continue on Messenger.

Now we just have to wait for the chat participants to join the video call. We can also forward the link that appears in the WhatsApp group to invite more people outside the group to join the call. Keep in mind that, if in the group in which we created the Rooms room there are more than 50 users, only the first 50 who join will be able to enter the video call.

It is important to remember that Messenger Rooms does not use end-to-end encryption like FaceTime or WhatsApp, so we must adjust to the situation according to the use we are going to make of the service. In any case, while Facebook is interconnecting all the services it offers – Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger mainly – we will see more and more competition in the field of communications. A competition that, in the end, benefits us in quality and number of options.

How to create a group video chat of 50 people using WhatsApp