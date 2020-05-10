They say that if you want something well done, you should do it yourself. This is perfectly applicable in widgets for AndroidBecause sometimes it is difficult to find a useful widget or a nice one on your screen.

Instead of looking for applications that include widgets to your liking, it is easier create widgets to your image and likeness with applications like KWGT or, formerly, Zooper Widget. Here we will tell you the first steps so that you can start creating your own widgets for your mobile.

1. Get hold of KWGT

Formerly, you had to choose between using Zooper Widget or Kustom (KWGT) to create custom widgets. Both applications allowed you to do the same and similarly, although you don’t need to think about choosing one or the other today: only KGWT is still active.

KWGT is a tool for creating widgets, which is responsible for doing the dirty work in the background so that you can decorate your home screen as you like. The application is free, although if you want to get the most out of it and remove the ads, you must buy the Pro version with a one-time payment of 3.99 euros.

KWGT Kustom Widget Maker

2. Choose the size

With KWGT already installed on your mobile, open your launcher’s widget selector (usually with a long tap in an empty area) and search for KWGT widgets. The widgets themselves are empty, so the only thing you should really choose is the size. You have all possible combinations, from 1×1 to 4×4.

After adding the widget, it will be displayed on the screen with the text Click to configure or touch and hold for size. If you change your mind about size, you still have time to resize it on compatible launchers, such as Nova Launcher. To start editing your widget, tap on it.

3. Better to start with a template

On Google Play there are hundreds and hundreds of templates ready to use and free. Some are listed in the Featured tab

KWGT can be overwhelming, especially at first. Instead of starting with the blank page, it will be much easier to get hold of the application based on a template. KGWT includes a small selection of ready-to-use designsAlthough you will find lots of additional packages on Google Play.

In fact, you can find some of these packages directly at the Featured tab from KWGT, where you will find links to packages with a multitude of designs and components. In the Installed tab you will find those designs that are ready to use. Tap on the one that most convinces you to load it into your widget.

4. Modify the template

Next comes the most entertaining part, which is modifying the widget. Each widget is made up of “articles”, which is something like layers in Photoshop. An article is basically a “thing” or a component that is added to your widget. For example, text block, an icon that shows the weather forecast, or a square to use as a background.

In turn, each article (and the widget in general) have properties you can change in their respective tabs, such as Background or Layer. Undoubtedly, at first it will seem messy, but everything follows a strict hierarchy. For example, to edit the size of the example widget above, you need to change the scale on the Layer tab. To change the corners to rounded, it is necessary to first enter the background layer and then change the corner value. These are the tabs available in KWGT and their use:

Articles: Shows the list of components or “things” that make up your widget. It’s kind of like Photoshop layers.

Background: Here you can configure the style and color of the background.

Cap: Configuration with the scale, location, rotation and time zone of the layer.

Global: Allows you to create variables that you can use as properties and variables elsewhere, to avoid having to repeat them over and over again. For example, you can save a color and reuse it in multiple texts.

Contact: Here you configure how you want to interact with the widget. For example, you can have an app open when you tap on a certain component or text.

Shortcut: It is a quick place to change the actions you have chosen in “Contact”

Painting: Here you can choose the color and style of components like pictures or other shapes.

FX: Additional tools to modify the aspect, from textures to gradients, blurs and masks.

Position: one of the most important tabs, because this is where you must adjust the position of each element.

Text: In text layers, here you can configure the size, typography, alignment and similar options.

At first KWGT may seem like an incomprehensible mess, but when you get used to religiously entering the component you want to modify to change its properties, it all makes sense. A good point is that the real-time preview It makes it clear at all times what has changed when making any adjustment.

5. Add new components

KWGT comes standard with text blocks, shapes, images, progress bars, icons, transformable text, series, and two types of groups, but the options don’t end there. You can also include components, which are something like somewhat more complex elements that you can include directly in your widget.

The “components” are something like widgets within widgets

Again, the application brings a few from the factory (a battery bar, icons over time, various watch styles), though you’ll be able to find plenty more in packages like Andromeda for KWGT, available on Google Play. One quite useful one is the weather forecast.

Components are nothing more than a bunch of standard elements attached, so by including one in your widget, you may add multiple elements to your list. You can, just like before, modify them as you like, changing its position, size and other details. In the example above, I have chosen to put an icon with the current weather forecast under the clock.

6. Add information

A strong point of KGWT is the possibility of using variables in almost any attribute, including the text of a text block. It is a function that can be enormously complex, but its basic use is relatively simple. For example, to add the current temperature in a text box, tap on Text, enter the section wi – Weather information and play on the first block.

This basically works as excel formulas, so you can link commands one after another to add different information. The formulas are classified into 32 categories abbreviated with two letters and that allow the formulas not to become eternal. Within each category you will find examples ready to be added with a twist.

This system is incredibly flexible to such an extent that you can do complete tricks with what you want to include in your widget. For example, if you want to add a simple text in your widget that says “it’s cold” or “it’s hot”, you can use the IF formula to check if the temperature is higher than 30 degrees.

Formulas can be combined with global variables to reuse the same values ​​across multiple elements and simplify the complexity of the functions. In addition to text, you can use formulas in almost any property of any element, being able for example to change the color of a text according to the temperature, to give a relatively simple example.

6. Add interactivity

We have our custom widget almost ready. If you tap on the save button, you can see it in your launcher, although by tapping on it you return to KGWT. If you want that something happens when touching an element (for example, for an application to open), you need to go to the Contact tab of that element.

For example, in our widget it would be interesting if touching the icon with the forecast opens the weather application. For this you must go to the Contact tab, tap on the + button at the top, tap None -in Single- and then in None -in Action-. Among the list of possible actions is control music, open apps, open links or change the volume.

When you have your widget ready, hit the save button in order to see the latest changes in your launcher. If you want to edit it later, you can do it by opening KGWT directly and choosing it (in case you have several widgets created).