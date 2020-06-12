For starters, we tell you that you do not need any special software to create a custom map on Google Maps for yourself or for other people. All you need is obviously Google Maps, which allows you to add your own points, shapes and directions to a custom map. This is how you can do it.

First of all, you must use Google Maps on your desktop computer in order for you to do so. If you’re having trouble with a blank Google Maps screen, you should erase your site data as well.

Create a custom map in Google Maps

Just so you get it right: A custom map on Google Maps doesn’t allow you to create a new landscape, so you’re stuck on planet Earth. However, what it allows you to do is add your own specific waypoints, routes, and locations.

Also, you can draw your own shapes on the existing map to add details to it. While you can view a custom map in the Google Maps app for Android and iOS systems, you can only create it using the web version of Google Maps on your desktop or laptop.

To get started, go to the Google Maps website and log in with your Google account. Once you’re signed in, tap on the hamburger menu icon in the upper left corner.

In the options menu, click on the “Your Places” option.

In the “Your Places” menu that appears on the left of the screen, click the “Maps” tab. Go to the bottom of the menu, select the “Create map” button.

The map creation window will appear in a new tab. To name it, select the text “Untitled Map” at the top of the menu on the left of the screen.

In the “Edit map title and description” menu, add a name and description for your map and then click “Save” so you can save it.

Add custom map layers

Your custom map is made up of layers, with the “Basemap” layer, which is the main view of Google Maps at the bottom. You can customize the appearance of the “Basemap” layer by selecting the options arrow next to “Basemap” and choosing a different map theme.

When you create a new custom map in Google Maps, a new “Untitled Layer” is added by default. In addition, you can add as many layers as you want to your custom map, thus allowing you to separate the different components of your new map, by clicking on the “Add layer” button.

If you want to rename this layer, select the three-dot menu icon next to the layer, and then click the “Rename Layer” option in the drop-down menu that appears. To remove it, select the “Remove layer” option instead.

Add components to a custom map in Google Maps

A custom map in Google Maps can be developed with several different components. You can add marker points, shapes or lines. As well as directions directly on said map.

Before you start, make sure you’re in the custom map editor, heading to the Google Maps website and selecting Menu – Your Places – Maps – Create Map.

How to add a marker point

A custom marker point is a point that appears on the map. You can use this to add additional descriptions to an area. As well as to point users of the map to a location or area that is not specified in the “Basemap” layer.

To add a new marker point to your map, make sure you have located a suitable area on the Basemap layer. When you’re ready, select the “Add marker” button from the menu below the search bar in the custom map editor.

Using your mouse or touchpad, click an area on the map. This will open the marker editor: add an appropriate name and description and then select the “Save” option to add it to your map.

So you can add shapes or lines

Similarly, you can add custom shapes and lines to your map, you can use this to emphasize certain areas. In order for you to do this, click on the “Draw a line” option in the menu below the search bar and then select the “Add shape or line” option.

In a suitable area of ​​the map, draw a line with the mouse or the touchpad. Use multiple lines to create a joined shape.

Now, you must put a custom name and description to your object in the pop-up menu before you select the “Save” option, to confirm what you have done.

Create custom addresses on your custom Google Maps map

You can also use a custom map to share directions from point A to point B, creating an address layer. To get started, click the “Add Addresses” option on the menu below the search bar to create this layer.

The indication layer will appear in the menu on the left. So add your starting point to text box “A” and the arrival point to text box “B”.

Once you fill boxes A and B, the map will update showing the route between the locations you just specified.

How can you share custom maps on Google Maps?

Once you have created your custom map, you can access it from Google Maps. The route is as follows: Menu – Your Places – Maps or from the Google My Maps website.

Only you can see your custom map by default, but you can share it with others. So to do so, go to the Google My Maps website, log in, and then select the tab labeled “Property,” where your custom map should appear.

To share it with others, click the “Share map” button. This action will give you options to share your personalized map on various social media platforms, by email or by embedding it on your website. You just have to select one of these options to be able to continue.

In the same way, you can copy a personalized link to your map that will allow you to share it with others directly. On the “Property” tab of the Google My Maps website, select your map to return to the map editor and click the “Share” button, found in the menu on the left.

The link will appear in the “Share link” options menu. In the section called “Who has access”, select the “Change” button.

In the “Share link” options menu, select the access level for your map. You can restrict access to specific users of the Google account, allow access to anyone with the shared link, or make your map public. So once you have selected your chosen sharing level, click “Save” to confirm your selection.

Your shared settings will be saved at this point and will allow you to invite specific users to view it by email invitation or by sharing the link to your custom map to a broader set of users directly.

