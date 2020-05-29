Before you proceed to print documents to create an entire book, cover design is an important step, and so you can create a custom cover for Microsoft Word. A complete cover about the content of the material you want to present is very important so that readers can know it. Also, if the cover is designed to be attractive, the print will attract readers with the content of such material.

This is why in the Word editing tool there is a built-in function to help you design the cover of the document you just finished. So you can use the default cover or design your own new cover.

So, this article will guide you on how you can create a custom cover in Microsoft Word. Similarly, you can apply this method to create the cover of the lesson plan, the cover of the follow-up book, the financial report book, among many other options and types of writing.

A custom cover for Microsoft Word: use the available cover template

First of all, Microsoft Word gives you many different types of paper covers available in your tool. This is how depending on the need to make the cover for the type of book or document you want to print, you should choose the cover that is appropriate.

When you are in the Microsoft Word interface, you must click on the “Insert” tab and then select the “Cover” option. Here you can see the list of available covers, just click on the cover you want to use for your case.

Here you will intervene in the appearance of the cover. Then, you will click on each title to enter the content of the cover in your Word document.

Similarly, this tool also allows you to place a cover page in an optional location.

All without the default value at the top of the page. Move the mouse cursor to the location where you want to insert the cover. Then click Cover, and then right-click the cover you want to select. Then, click on the “Insert” option, all in the current position of the Word document.

If you don’t want to use the cover you just chose and want to change it, just click “Insert” and then select the “Cover page” option and then choose the “Delete current cover page” option.

Design your own cover in Word

In this case, if you want to create your own personalized cover for Microsoft Word, this program provides you with how to do it. In addition, you can create and design it without major complications because they are very easy to manipulate tools.

First, you need to go to the Insert tab, click on “Quick Parts” and then select the “Document Properties” option.

Then, you will see a list of options so you can choose the design of your cover. You will only click on the content you will use for that cover.

Similarly, you can add content headings to the cover you’re designing. In addition, you can format the content of the same as the font, font size, font color or text style, among others.

After you enter all the necessary content, you can save it for future use. Just shade the entire cover and click: Insert – Cover – Save Selection.

The “Create new building block” dialog box appears here. Start by entering the name of the cover in the “Name” section and click “OK” so you can save this design cover you just made.

So, when you go to access the “Cover Page” section and scroll down to the section called “General”, you will see the cover page that you created there. And of course, you can use it for future work and writing that you have to do.

You already have two ways to make your covers in Microsoft Word

Here are two ways to create different covers in Microsoft Word. So you can choose the cover or create it for your own purposes and with your own design. It works as a graduation thesis cover, a cover for a financial report, among others. After creating the cover and once you’re done, you should save it for future use, you never know!

Share it with your friends!