These videos are becoming more frequent and the future of the industry is moving towards these new perspectives, both 360 and virtual reality, which are called to be the technologies of the future in terms of entertainment. These 360 ​​videos that we can see on our mobile phone, our computer or with the help of virtual reality glasses for greater immersion, we are surprised by not being used to this type of narration, but there are more and more options and tools that are put to available to the pedestrian user so that they can make these types of videos and share them.

There are different ways to record this type of videos in 360 degrees and also to watch them, either on the computer, with the use of the mouse to change our point of view, from the mobile moving the device to change the area we are looking at or With a virtual reality team with which, turning the head or moving the eyes up and down, we will change the perspective, the latter being the most realistic experience of this type of video.

How to create a 360 video with your mobile

Your smartphone can be used to create a 360 degree video, but in reality it is a small trap, since what we are going to create is a photo, that is, it will not be a video itself but an image created with that sense of sphericity that we will later transform into video . There are some smartphones that already have this type of 360 capture, but if your mobile does not have it, there are many applications that will help you create these images in 360 degrees, either by joining many photographs or helping you in the capture process.

Google Street View

Perhaps the best known and perhaps the simplest. We will have to download the app, open it and, at the bottom right, press the camera icon that will take us to the Create menu. There we will repeat the same step and we will click on the camera again, to use the one that is built into our device. Take some photos following the instructions that you will see on the screen, when you have finished press Done, and the application will mount our 360 photo which will be saved in the Private tab of the application and on our device, if we have selected that option.

Panorama 360 Camera

Another option to create 360-degree images is this simple application that will allow us to complete the entire process in a short time, in addition to being able to share this type of images with other users. Once you download it and start it, tap the screen to start the process, move the camera in the direction that will be indicated on the screen, press to stop when you have finished the process and the panoramic image will be processed and it will be ready to share.

HD Panorama

It is an application similar to the previous ones, which offers great image quality in the 360-degree photographs that we are going to take with it. The capture process is similar to the others, we will have to start the application and follow the instructions it will give us to complete the full panoramic image and then be able to download it.

Photaf Panorama

This application is not a novelty compared to the others since the process is basically the same, but it has a local gallery and a web gallery to explore between our creations and those of the rest of the world. We will have to start the application, focus to the front and follow the instructions. The app will tell us to gently move the phone in the direction of the mat and every once in a while it will tell us to stop so you can take a snapshot. Then you will sew those photos and convert it into a 360 image.

Once we have created our 360 degree photo that we want to convert into video, the next step will be to work with them in a video editing program, to lengthen them in time as much as we want and include other effects like sounds, to give a greater sense of realism, but without forgetting that it is a simple image and not a video in motion, something that we can create with a specialized camera.

The other option is to buy a complement for your smartphone, a 360 camera that integrates into your mobile and that does have the ability to record 360-degree videos, such as the Insta360 Air in the case of Android or the Insta360 Nano if you use Apple devices. The captured video will be on your mobile and you can upload it to those platforms that support the reproduction of these videos, such as YouTube or Facebook.

Create it with a specialized camera

There are still few cameras capable of recording video in the 360-degree format. All of them are capable of capturing monoscopic images in 360, that is, they record a single flat image from a single point of view. But some, although not all, go further and record in 360 stereoscopic format, which is more expensive and more complicated, but creates a better sense of depth for the viewer.

Video edition

Once we have recorded this video, we have to go to editing. In English this process is called Stitching, which is something like stitching or sewing the video. What a 360 camera does is capture with multiple lenses in various directions, so we will have to go through the process of ‘sewing’ those images so that the end result is a complete sphere of video. Almost every camera we’ve seen capable of making 360-degree videos They have software to help us in this step. What this process is going to do is an equidistant cylindrical projection, similar to a world map. We know that the earth is a sphere, but it is represented on a two-dimensional plane.

In the case of cameras capable of record in 3D 360 stereoscopic formatWhat they do is capture two equidistant cylindrical projections, one for each eye, and they are composed leaving the image belonging to the left eye on top. This resulting video can be edited, to cut the beginning or the end, for example, if we do not want to be seen turning the camera on or off, as a normal video, both in Adobe Premiere as in FinalCut Pro.

Tips for 360 recording

YouTube, through its channels for Creators, gives a series of tips to keep in mind when recording this type of videos in 360 degrees, so that the end result is good and we don’t throw the recording time and minutes in the trash. Some guidelines that will be very useful so that we do not see people cut in half, crooked scenes … in short, low-quality videos. If we have a camera of this type, which are expensive, what we are looking for is a result as professional as possible, So here is this list of mistakes that should not be made so that our videos are not a slop.

Discover the ‘Stitches areas’: As we have learned in the previous point, the capture process creates a series of images that we will have to sew in order for the final result to be good. If we discover where these more blurred areas of our video are, we will avoid seeing people disfigured or broken in half. We must try to place our characters away from these areas, so that they can be seen perfectly.

Not being too close to the camera: When we record these types of videos we have to think that the viewer will be in the place where the camera is located. Since the user can move and find us in the entire sphere of their 360-degree field of view, we must avoid standing too close to the camera, since the viewer will see us glued to their eyes, which will create a feeling of discomfort. It is not necessary to be near the camera, we are going to see well and this gesture will only provoke rejection.

Do not rotate the camera: One of the advantages of this type of 360-degree recording is the possibility for the viewer to choose the field of view they want. If we are walking, although the spectator will have the sensation of walking next to us, we are giving him the opportunity, while standing, to look at us, at the road ahead, at the landscape we have left behind, on the ground or in the sky . But if we rotate the camera, in addition to stealing the option that you choose where to look, we will be making you dizzy.

Does the camera have than to be completely still?: No, what the previous point means is that we should not rotate the camera. Of course, if we are recording a video in 360 degrees, action and movement are allowed. In the YouTube example, the camera is installed in the passenger seat of a car and therefore suffers from the classic swings of being inside a vehicle. Since the viewer has this spatial context, the ‘boats’ that the camera gives will be natural and will incorporate realism into the vision.

Keep the camera level: Many times, when we see a photo with the crooked horizon, it bothers us. It gives us the feeling that the image is not level and it seems that the people who appear in that image are slipping. That feeling can also be transferred to 360 videos, so try to keep the camera level if you don’t want the viewer to see the images slipping away.

Do not carry the camera in your hand glued to the body: This is basic, if we are allowing the viewer to enjoy a 360 vision and in most of the video that we provide what is seen is our hand and our body, we are stealing a large part of those 360 ​​degrees that we are promising you.

Place the spectator at normal height: If we want, for example, to record a conversation around a table, we must place the camera, thinking of it as if it were a person, at the same height as the heads of other actors. If we put the camera in the center of the table, the viewer will have to turn his neck up to see us and he will not feel part of the scene.

How to upload a 360 video to YouTube

Once we have ‘sewn’ the video, we have edited it and we have decided that it is worth uploading to the most popular video platform in the world, we must export it from one of the editing programs we have chosen and upload it to YouTube like ‘Not listed’. The process of uploading and processing the video will last at least an hour and, once completed, we must view it with a cardboard or a virtual reality gadget to check that everything is correct before releasing it to the public. YouTube recommends adding the word ‘360’ to the title of the video and adding viewing instructions, such as the use of special glasses or how to see it if you do not have this type of apparatus so that the viewer knows how to do it and what to do.