How to copy the text of an image: Google Lens lands on the web version of Photos with the OCR function | Technology

Google now allows you to copy the text of a photo through Google Photos in the desktop version. We explain how to get it.

Google Lens has allowed for years to recognize and copy text with the cameras of a mobile, as well as detect objects such as a plant and search for them on the internet with this artificial intelligence application. The Google app expands to Google Photos so that we can use it from the computer.

Taking notes during a class in a notebook and transferring them to digital has never been so easy, with a photo it is possible to scan the page and analyze the line to copy the text in digital format. Less time to clean notes, but also fewer opportunities to review the content while copying it, this depends on each one.

Google Lens has been integrated into Android for a long time and we find it on all phones with its OCR function in Google Photos and other company applications. This function consists of the optical character recognition to copy and analyze any text, poster or written page.

Here are some tips and tricks to help you get the most out of Google Lens, Google’s augmented reality application.

This feature now comes to the computer version of Google Photos. Uploading a photograph to Photos from any device, if this image contains a text, word or phrase, the Google algorithm detects it and offers to transcribe it for you.

Its use is very simple, first you enter Google Photos with your username and you look for the image in the catalog. By clicking on it, the image occupies the entire browser window you are using and offers a new button “Copy text from image”.

Once the button is activated, the algorithm selects all the text, as you can see in the following image, and it offers a transcription of those characters that are in the photo and that it has recognized. If the image is light, the text is copied almost without fail, but it is always necessary to review it in case there is an error. We have used an image that cuts the text, so the result does not make sense.

This is the first time Google Lens and its features have been set outside of a mobile app. An artificial intelligence system to analyze photographs with text that we increasingly find in more services of the company.