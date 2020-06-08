We have to differentiate two situations, when we receive an audio and we want to convert it to text so that we do not have to play it on our mobile phone and when we are the ones who want to send a message with our voice but we want to convert it to text before sending it so that the person we are going to send it to send do not receive a voice note but a text message.

Convert voice memos received by WhatsApp to text

As you can imagine, to convert a WhatsApp audio to text we will have to use a third-party app, since it is something that the famous messaging app does not allow to do natively. In this sense, there are many applications that we can find for the Android operating system, and although in iOS the options are smaller, we can also find some.

One of the most used and available for both platforms is Audio in Text for WhatsApp. An app that is also compatible with many languages, so we can translate voice messages into text in any of the supported languages. To do this, the first thing we have to do is go to Google Play or the Apple Store and install the app on our phone, something we can do from the links above. Once we have the app installed correctly and with the language properly selected, the only thing we have to do when we receive a voice note and want to convert the WhatsApp voice message to text is keep pressing on the message itself and then click on the icon share displayed at the top of the app.

This will bring up the option to share with our frequent WhatsApp contacts or the possibility of selecting another app with which to share the message. In this case, what we have to do is select the option of Share with Audio in Text for WhatsApp and automatically the application will be in charge of processing the voice message to convert it into text so that we can read it instead of listening. This text will be displayed in a window within the app itself.

There are other apps that allow us to convert WhatsApp audio messages to text, such as Transcriber for WhatsApp. It is an app available for Android and that it works similarly to the one mentioned above. Just select the voice note that we want to convert to text, tap on the share button once selected and choose the app to proceed with the conversion.

In the Apple environment, another alternative is Voicepop-Convert voice to Tex, an app that works with WhatsApp and other messaging applications such as Telegram, Line, Talk, etc. It includes support for 45 languages ​​and allows us to convert a voice message to text at times when we cannot hear them or it is impossible due to the amount of noise around us.

Dictate WhatsApp voice messages and pass them to text

Another situation in which we may find the need to convert voice messages to text is when we ourselves want to have the comfort of send a message quickly by voice, but that the contact we send it to receive it in text. Therefore, the process is just the opposite, instead of converting a voice message that we have received to text so that we do not have to reproduce it, we will convert a message dictated with our own voice to text so that we can send it in that format and not force it to the person we send it to has to transform it.

In this case, we can use Google Assistant or Siri, the two assistants of the iOS and Android platforms, although in any case it is also possible to convert our voice messages to text if we use the GBoard keyboard, available for both systems.

Google Assistant

We say OK Google.

This will activate the wizard and its interface will be displayed on our phone.

Next we will say “Send WhatsApp to“And add the Name from our contact.

Now we just have to dictate the message and confirm to be shipped.

Siri

We say Hey siri.

This command will activate the wizard’s listening.

Then we say “I want to send a WhatsApp message to “, Followed by the name of our contact.

If there is an error when pronouncing the contact, Siri will ask us again to whom we want to send the WhatsApp message and we can even select it manually.

Then we will open the conversation with that contact and the assistant will ask usWhat do you mean?

We dictate the text of our message.

If everything is correct, we confirm the Shipping and our message will automatically be sent by the messaging app without the need to write anything.

GBoard

We open WhatsApp.

We select the chat where we want to send the voice message.

We touch on the Text’s box like when we are going to write a message.

Click on the microphone icon that will appear in the upper right part of the keyboard.

We dictate the message and as we speak, we will see that the message is being transcribed.

If everything is correct and our message has been written correctly, all we have to do is click on the Send button.