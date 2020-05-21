Many people know how to use the tools that PowerPoint has to make their presentations live. Now, when it comes to converting PowerPoint into video, letting it run on its own, despite sounding complicated, is quite simple as we will show you below.

There are two ways to convert your PowerPoint presentations to video. One of them has a huge number of options and makes the process easier. So it will not be so difficult to carry it out. Only certain guidelines should be followed.

Why do you want to convert PowerPoint to video?

It will all depend on what you want to do but you must keep in mind what are the reasons to consider converting your PowerPoint presentations into video. First of all, if you want to keep your presentation as planned, when you convert your presentation to a PDF file, you will surely lose many of the animations or transitions you have placed.

So when exporting your document to video you can keep intact all the tools you have used. Videos tend to be much more accessible and easier to share, not everyone uses PowerPoint regularly or has it on their computer, so video sharing will be much easier to watch on any device.

You could even share your video on the main platforms like YouTube or any social network.

Additionally, everyone loves videos, it has been shown that just mentioning “video” in a post clicks rate increases exponentially. So go ahead and convert your presentations to video.

Based on this, from now on we will see the different options that you can have to convert your PowerPoint presentations to video.

How to go to MP4?

An MP4 is a video format that can be played on any device. When converting your presentation you can choose between the MPEG-4 (MP4) file format or the Windows Media Video (WMV) file format. The one that offers the most advantages will be the MP4 file format because it is a pre-compressed and compact file, and it can also be played on any device.

To convert PowerPoint presentations to video, just click on the File tab, press export, then create video and choose the option. Then click Create Video. There you can choose the quality of the video, the times and narrations recorded.

By clicking Create video, you can save it to your computer and press Save.

As simple as that, your presentation becomes video depending on what you have selected, you could even add music and play it. Similarly, you can select the quality of the video, which you can do using the Ultra HD 4K format. Such video quality options include Ultra HD, Full HD (1080p), HD (720p), and Standard (480p).

In case the file becomes a problem or if you only want to show your video on a laptop screen, you can save space with HD (720p) or HD (480p) formats. Being HD (720p) compatible with the vast majority of web pages and video platforms such as YouTube and Facebook. In the case of the HD option (480p) it is the best option for playing on mobile devices.

Other tools to convert PowerPoint to video

Within the tools of the videos you can establish the times and the narrations recorded because they are the ones that will determine the duration of the video, establishing the seconds of each of the slides and rehearsing with your presentation in the same PowerPoint. Likewise, it will also be the narration that will determine this time.

If you want to make good use of it, you must also make correct use of the animations in case your sequences are continuous in the presentation, it is necessary to configure them in After Previous. This way you won’t have a delay time in your converted video. For this it is necessary to first select the animation.

You just have to go to the animations tab and configure automatically. You have to open the Start drop-down menu and select after previous, this will ensure that the animation will be activated after the previous action.

How to save?

The simplest and simplest way is through the use of the Save As dialog box, especially when the Save Slide Show tool has been used and you only want Full HD (1080p) quality for your video.

The Record Slide Show command on the “Slide Show” tab ensures that your slide times, actions, and animated sequences have been saved within your narration. So all you have to do in PowerPoint is save as a video using the default settings.

In case you are not narrating your presentation, you can easily save it as a video in MP4. Now, if you want to save your PowerPoint presentation as a video, you only have to press F12 or Ctrl + Shift + S. You must navigate to where you want to save the video, change to type MPEG-4 and click save.

When you’re done, PowerPoint will have saved a Full HD format. Now if you want a different video quality, you can make use of the “Create a video” dialog box as we mentioned earlier.

If you want, you can insert your video to another presentation. It is always recommended to use an MP4 format, as it is accepted on a wide variety of devices compared to the Windows Media Video file format.

The two options of saving video within PowerPoint, either exporting it using the Create Video command or using the “Save As” command, will make your presentation easy to convert to a video. In case you narrate your video, the easiest tool will be to open the “Save As” dialog.

