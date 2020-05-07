Data shared by HubSpot indicate that among the challenges that sales professionals currently face is capturing the attention of potential customers since internal priorities and changing economic conditions compete for the time of the prospects, making it difficult to connect with these individuals and begin the process to transform them into clients. However, and fortunately, there are processes that company representatives can follow to overcome barriers like this, one of them is to work better with initial conversations. Here we will see how you can better manage this part to have better results.

According to MarketingProfs, here are the 3 steps that will help you transform all initial conversations into productive marketing and sales relationships:

The starting point for initial conversations that can be transformed is to avoid introducing yourself with your title and the organization you belong to and go directly to briefly explaining what you do, identifying a way to relate this to a common situation.

According to the source, this way of approaching people gives an opening to tell a story about a daring or adventurous movement that you have made in the field of marketing or your personal life with which it is possible to captivate people and It gives way that these new contacts can share their relevant experiences.

With the above, you will have a conversation starter and, potentially, will promote the beginning of new and potentially lasting relationships.

As a second recommendation for these initial conversations, it is appropriate to say something interesting about yourself and also a reason for people to hear about it. For example, you can talk about work experience, a life or educational experience, this in a conversational way in order to establish yourself as a source of knowledge in that area.

You can talk about a project that gave you the necessary experience to advance your professional career or a case study that you developed at school. You can also talk about what inspired you to enter that line of work in the first place.

Then you can ask them about what they are trying to achieve and what their current challenges are. Once you begin to understand their circumstances and put yourself in their shoes, you will be better positioned for success. You will be able to decide if they are a valuable goal for the company and then prepare to take a credible step towards a solution to your challenges or problems.

Ideally, the product should not be mentioned and how it can help them until they know what they are dealing with, that is information that will be obtained in the initial conversations. The more information you get, the more likely you are to close a deal and then land and expand.

Finally, since no one likes to be the target of a sale so directly, but many people like to say “yes” when they can, you should consider looking for this item in your initial conversations.

How do you get an easy “yes” ?, an example could be asking people for their card to have their contact details. If you have a good conversation with the prospect, then you can request a coffee meeting or a meeting as such.

As the source points out, you shouldn’t ask for anything that would make them have to check with the office again to give an answer. Finding an easy “yes” can help create the next step in the relationship.

