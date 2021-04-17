How to control your home lights without buying WiFi bulbs: this is all you need | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to control all the lighting in your house from your mobile but you don’t want to replace all your bulbs, these are the products you will need to achieve it.

If you have already reached the limit of bulbs connected to the internet that you could in your house but you know that mounting your own Smart Home does not come out so easily, you should know that there is life beyond the bulbs connected in terms of lighting smart is concerned.

If you want to control the lights in your house from your mobile or with your voice –And we refer to each and every one of the lights you have– even construction installations or old lamps that for some reason you cannot put a WiFi bulb, this is all you need to achieve it.

Let’s understand that first you already have a WiFi bulb in your house, although it is not a prior requirement. But what you should get is a smart speaker, for example a Amazon Echo Dot that costs less 60 euros or a Google Nest Mini which also costs less than 60 euros.

The advantage of these speakers with virtual assistant is that with a voice command, such as “turn on the bedroom light”, “turn on the living room”, “small bedroom at 25%” you can control each lamp, bulb or combination of bulbs and lamps that you want, without having to touch the mobile.

The new generation of Amazon’s best-selling smart speaker comes with a revamped spherical design. This new look has also optimized the sound amplification, which is now better distributed.

But beyond the WiFi bulbs, this is all you will need to control the lighting of your Smart Home.

The easiest solution: smart plugs

These smart plugs are compact and allow various functions, such as remote programming or activation. They also measure electricity consumption in real time.

If you want to control lamps and you do not want or you can change the traditional bulbs for a WiFi, then the easiest solution you have to control that lighting are the smart plugs.

The good news is that they have become such widely used products around the world and with so much competition that prices are practically on the ground. So much so that right now it is more worth buying packs of several units than just one plug. For example the pack of 4 Teckin smart plugs for less than 40 euros.

You also have good offers such as the TP-Link Tapo P100 plugs that are usually on sale for less than 34 euros.

Automate your home with these 4 smart plugs connected to WiFi from TP-Link and control your home from your mobile or with your voice thanks to Alexa or the Google assistant.

Most, if not all, work identically. There is a small switch inside that moves when you give it OK from the mobile application or with a voice assistant to turn on whatever you have connected.

They are used in household products of all kinds, such as fans, coffee makers, boilers or any appliance that is plugged in. In traditional lamps it can be a perfect element to control it remotely.

The most practical solution: wall switches

WiFi switch compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri to control the lighting of traditional lamps in a room.

In the same way that there are smart plugs that connect via WiFi waiting for you to give them the OK to pass power or the OFF to cut the power of any product, there are also wall switches that do the same.

The advantage of wall switches is that Unlike WiFi bulbs you can physically turn them on and off and do not cut off the internet connection. These modules are identical to the ones you can already have at home and have a WiFi module that connects to its own application.

This Meross smart wall switch It may be one of the most complete because in addition to being compatible with Alexa, the Google assistant, it is also compatible with Apple’s HomeKit, something rare. It also costs less than 22 euros.

You can get them cheaper, like this WiFi Maxcio wall switch It costs less than 20 euros and is compatible with Alexa and Google and also has no moving parts, it is a touch panel.

WiFi switch compatible with Alexa and Google Home to control the lighting of a traditional room.

If you have been on the train of Philips Hue LED bulbs, panels and strips then you are interested in the official switch Hue Dimmer Switch because in addition to being a wall switch, you can remove it magnetically and it becomes a remote control. It costs less than 20 euros but requires that you have a hub of the brand.

Wireless switch to control the lighting of Philips Hue LED bulbs, panels and strips. It also becomes a remote control.

The most professional solution: Switches for WiFi cabling

WiFi switch to install in wiring boxes with 4 channels to control any type of element connected to the electrical network in your home.

For those looking for a permanent solution to control household products such as lamps of all kinds, or almost any product that has an electrical outlet, wiring switches are the best solution.

Think of them as a plug with WiFi but that you plug directly into the electrical wiring of your house. They are installed in junction boxes in the walls where cables run that usually go to wall sockets, ceiling light sockets, ceiling fans, motorized blinds or whatever.

WiFi switch to install in wiring boxes or any cable with plug to control any type of element connected to the electrical network in your home.

You can find modules for two wires (positive and negative) like this Uneede for less than 14 euros. It is compatible with Alexa and Google to control any product.

You just have to strip the two wires, connect it to the ends of these modules and they will always be connected and hidden from view. You could even put it on any appliance you have at home with a plug without having to use an adapter such as a WiFi plug.

If you want to control more than one light socket, this switch for power cables Sonoff has 4 channels and it costs less than 37 euros.

