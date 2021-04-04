How to control excessive sweating

What is sweat?

Sweat is a salty liquid produced by the glands of the skin. Thanks to perspiration, the body can cool down. Thus, sweat occurs mainly under the arms (armpits), on the feet and in the palms of the hands. When sweat mixes with bacteria on the skin it can cause a bad odor. For this reason, it is essential using antiperspirants or deodorants to control odor.

On the other hand, when it is hot, you have a fever, you are nervous or you play sports, it is normal to sweat a lot. This also happens to some women during menopause. However, if you perspire too much, you may have a thyroid disorder, low blood sugar, or another health problem.

Also, if you perspire too little (anhidrosis) your body could overheat. The various causes of anhidrosis include dehydration, burns, and some skin disorders.