How to contact the IRS if you don’t have your stimulus check yet

At some point during the pandemic, you have tried to contact the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to resolve any questions or perhaps to find out where your stimulus check is located.

As of last week the IRS has sent out more than 156 million stimulus check payments and this Wednesday a new batch is expected to be sent especially to veterans and those receiving retirement benefits. However, there are a number of reasons why your stimulus check has not yet reached you or if the amount you received is less than you expected.

The IRS has recommended that you use the Get My Payment tool so that you can keep track of your Economic Impact Payment (EIP).

Why hasn’t my payment arrived?

Up to now, about 85% of stimulus payments have been sent by direct deposit, but the IRS is also mailing payments. If there is a data gap between the bank account that the agency has on file and the current account of the recipient of the stimulus check, the agency will reissue the payment as a paper check or EIP debit card.

Delays in the postal service can cause the payment to not reach you on the expected date. It should take 5-7 business days for the letter to arrive.

Your stimulus check is less than you expected

If you did not receive the amount you expected it could be because your 2020 tax return has not been processed when the agency sent your payment. The IRS began sending the “plus-up” checks from the end of March to complete the payments that were previously made based on the 2019 tax returns, as the agency is processing the 2020 tax returns. These will continue to come out each week throughout the year while the 2020 tax returns are processed.

Keep in mind that you should keep an eye out for a letter the IRS will send even if it doesn’t contain your paper stimulus check or EIP debit card.

After the IRS issues your payment, the agency will send you a confirmation letter called Notice 1444. You will also need to create an account online with the IRS to verify the payments you have received from the IRS.

Here you can find more information from the IRS about the stimulus check that was lost, stolen or that you simply did not receive.

