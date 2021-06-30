How to contact AliExpress: all available ways

Problems with AliExpress? These are the ways you can contact someone on the platform.

AliExpress is one of the portals of largest and most important online purchases from around the world. With an almost infinite catalog of articles of any kind, it is not strange to get lost among the variety of products and categories and the latest technology.

However, it is not a secret (despite incredible improvements in recent years), that its shipping system is pretty inconsistent, generating multiple problems and delays for its users.

If you’ve ever been through this situation, you will know how annoying and uncomfortable it can be, not to mention how difficult it is to communicate with him. Customer Service.

That is why, below, we provide you all available ways and channels to contact AliExpress And not die trying. If you want to know what they are, keep reading this article.

How to Contact Spotify Customer Support: All Ways

How to contact AliExpress

If at any time you have any kind of problems with your purchases or shipments from AliExpress, there are four ways to contact their customer service to solve your setbacks. Next, we tell you what they are:

Through your phone line

The first of the channels is through a telephone line who contacts you with his physical store located in Madrid. Take into consideration that you communicate directly with the offices in China it’s very complicated. Still, it’s a good start.

If you ever require contact AliExpress in your physical store in Madrid, you just have to dial the phone number (618 97 23 38) in a Customer service hours comprised of Monday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., or you can contact the 24-hour service by dialing 11866.

Another alternative is the one shown below.

Telephone contact: 934 375 879Schedule: 08: 00h to 21: 00h / Monday to FridayDirection: Carrer de Laureà Miró, 20, 08950 Esplugues de Llobregat, Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Through their social networks

The AliExpress social media are one of the more effective customer service channels. Although in many cases they may take a while to attend you, rest assured that they will.

In their profiles, you will not only find information related to your products, they also offer some tips and relevant data to answer many of the customers’ concerns. Come on, it’s like a “Frequent questions” lifelong.

Either way, their Twitter account and Facebook page are fully available to address any need that comes your way, so check them out.

Through your live chat

Possibly, the service of AliExpress chat, is the best known alternative for many users. However, getting a satisfactory answer is not always as easy as you might think.

Even so, it is a totally effective method where if you are patient and use a little perseverance, you will surely have an operator attending your case. However, How can you access this chat? It is very simple.

Enter the AliExpress websiteGo to the bottom of the page by sliding or scrolling until you find the option “Customer Support” and then select at the bottom of the screen the option “Chat”. It is important that before performing these steps, you have logged in with your AliExpress user account before continuing. You will see that a screen will be displayed and you will start chatting with a bot. The trick is that it cannot solve your problem, so you must be very precise at the time of the questions and answers, in addition to showing that you are not satisfied with the outcome of the incident. In this way, there will be no other option for the “machine” than to direct you with a physical operator.

Contact the seller directly

The last but not least of the channels for contact AliExpress is to put you in direct contact with the seller. Possibly, this is the most effective solution and in many cases definitive.

Either way, contacting the seller will not no very cumbersome process, so you can do it without major complications if you follow the steps correctly.

The first thing you should do is go to the product window by which the problem is presented, then click on the vendor or store name. If the seller is online when doing this procedure, it is most likely that he can attend you immediatelyOtherwise, it will do so as soon as you connect.

Now, in case all of this wasn’t enough to solve your problem, you can choose to open a dispute, which is more advisable in these cases and thus be able to recover your money. Of course, remember to do it before the end of the Buyer protection term.

However, if you just want to end the situation and see your money back, just go straight to open a dispute. For this, enter your AliExpress account and select “My orders”, choose the product and press “Open dispute”.

Once this is done, you should complete a form in which you detail the reason for the dispute and the type of refund you want. Consider that this option allows you attach documents as evidence, so it can be useful in any case.

Keep the following in mind, even if the dispute has started because the product has not arrived, you can increase product protection time if necessary. Of course, at no time, do you close the dispute, since the objective of the seller is buy time for you to lose this benefit.

If in any case you already have the product in your hands, do not worry and continue with the dispute. Once you have made sure that everything is in perfect condition and that you are really satisfied with your purchase, then you can close it there.

What happens if I can’t reach a solution with the seller?

Remember that the seller has a period of 15 days to reach an agreement with you, and if for any reason you do not receive a solution in this time, you can raise the dispute directly to AliExpress so that those in charge of this situation take care of it.

For this, go to the section “Escalate dispute (raise dispute)”, complete another form and do not forget to attach all the evidence that supports your situation, such as documents, images, videos, screenshots, conversations and more that you have with the seller.

If everything is solved correctly, you will receive the refund by AliExpress from 3, 15 or 20 days after the approval of your dispute. If this is not the case, you must file a claim with the AliExpress customer service center.

As you will see, the ways of contact AliExpress to reach a solution to your problems with any purchase. Anyway, we hope you don’t need to make any and your purchases arrive perfectly, and if not, you know what to do.

The mobiles that everyone wants at a high price on AliExpress

If you liked this article, do not hesitate to take a look at the phones that everyone wants at a price on AliExpress, or better yet, check out some coupons for discounts in the store.

Related topics: Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow