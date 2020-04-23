The State official newsletter it is, simply put, the publication in which they are published laws, provisions, acts and communications of the State. That is to say, the official newspaper in which the laws that are approved in the Cortes Generales, as well as the provisions emanating from the Government of Spain and the different autonomous administrations are reflected.

But not only, because the BOE also publishes resolutions and acts of the constitutional organs of the State, ministerial departments and of other State organs and public Administrations, when a law or a royal decree so establishes it, as well as calls, citations, requisitions and announcements when when it is so established by law. Also appointments, edicts, decrees, calls for aid, subsidies and other types of matters.

In the BOE everything that affects us in one way or another appears as citizenship, so it is important to know how to consult it properly

In short, in this publication edited, printed, published and disseminated by the State Official Gazette State Agency, everything that affects us in one way or another as citizens appears. Because it is important to know the Official State Gazette and, above all, to know how to use it when consulting it and finding information that is of our interest.

How to consult the BOE

The Official State Gazette It is usually published from Monday to Saturday once a day, although it can be published any day of the week and even several times, with extraordinary editions, if necessary. So in exceptional situations, such as the state of alarm decreed by the coronavirus pandemic, the official journal is published even on Sundays.

At the time of consulting it, we have several options. First of all, go to its electronic headquarters, www.boe.es

, and click on the Last BOE option. Next, we will access the last Official State Gazette published that will be identified in the heading with its date and number.

From now on, we have several search options: consult the summary or index linked to the beginning in which everything published for the day is listed, go through the entire page in search of the particular information we are looking for or, if we know the section and department in which what we are looking for should appear framed , make the corresponding selection in the dropdowns that appear at the beginning. Under the title of the provisions we will find the links to access said publication in PDF and other available formats.

To search for information in the BOE we can go to the publication of the specific date that interests us, if we know it, or use its powerful search engine to find what we are looking for

If the information we intend to find was published on another date, we will simply have to go to the cover of the BOE website, select the Calendar option in the box corresponding to the Official State Gazette and, on the page that will open, look for the specific day. Either through the calendar, or through the field in which we can manually enter a date. In this way, we will access the electronic edition of the official newspaper of that day and we can proceed as in the previous case.

Finally, if we do not know the date of publication of the information we are looking for, from www.boe.es we can access the Search in the entire BOE option. This function allows us to search for provisions of sections I, II, and III of the bulletin since 1960, announcements of section IV since 2009, announcements of section V of the BOE since 1995 and resolutions of the Constitutional Court since 1981.

Notifications are also published in the Official State Gazette that must be consulted separately and can be searched by the NIF, after electronic identification

It should be noted that different types of notifications are also published in the Official State Gazette, as we mentioned at the beginning, and that these must be consulted separately. Specifically, from the Notifications tab that we find when we access a publication of the BOE. In this section we will visualize the supplement of notifications, which also offers a summary at the beginning and is organized in a similar way to the official newspaper as such. Of course, the notification announcements are only offered in PDF format.

Regarding notifications, it should be noted that the electronic headquarters of the Official State Gazette offers the possibility of accessing notification announcements that include a specific NIF, whether it is a natural person or a legal entity and entity, to know the ads that affect you. A service, the search for notification announcements through the Single Edictal Board, which requires identification through the Cl @ ve system.