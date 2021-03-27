How to conquer Celia Lora ?, reveals her secrets to her fans | INSTAGRAM

For the beautiful mexican model, Celia Lora, there are some requirements in case you want to give someone the opportunity to make your partner and this had been asked a lot so you had to make a video about it in Youtube.

That’s right, a few hours ago I published this video in which the daughter of Alex Lora Reveal that list of requirements to meet in case you want to conquer it and it seems to be a very long list but some will be willing to try to fulfill everything.

To start the Mexican driver She clarifies that she is very extreme, that she is one of those people that everything or nothing can be difficult or it can be easy depending on the moment in which she is or the perception she has of a person.

To begin with, she has no intention of establishing any relationship but he clarifies that if it occurs if he would accept it in case he likes someone very well and they have things in common.

To go to the most important thing is the talk and begins with this point by explaining that you prefer someone very outgoing and talkative with whom to spend time and explore various topics.

Secondly, he also needs to know about music Thanks to his dad being Alex Lora, vocalist of the legendary Mexican rock band The Tri, she enjoys rock a lot and needs that her partner does not like reggaeton.

It also needs that the person is not a fanatic who is crazy about her, who does like her but is not there every day and sending her messages and doing what the fans do.

I also need them to be sure of themselves because they have had some experiences in the past in which they meet introverts and it has not worked at all they simply remain silent and nothing happens.

To make her at the time it is also very important that she does not smell ugly, since she very much enjoys a pleasant aroma, be it perfume or natural. She also needs him to be taller than her, something that is not so difficult to fulfill since she is very short, but it is quite important for her and practically a necessary requirement.

Finally, what matters most to him is that his personality is distinguishable and outgoing, that he is a confident person and that he knows what he wants, even if he is someone who works to fulfill his dreams.

For her the economy is not important since she is quite relieved on that subject and does not need to be supported, she can earn her own money working as an influencer host and with her exclusive content page.

Finally, we can say that Celia Lora has become an excellent influence, which is why she has many suitors, she continues to publish those stories with the products of the companies that send them to her as gifts and continues to help how many can in addition to continuing to consent to his fans with his attractive photos.