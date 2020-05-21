How to conquer a man with messages without looking desperate | Pexels

How to conquer a man by Whastapp without looking desperate. If you plan to start with conquest processYou can help yourself a lot with the text messages, however there are some things that work better and that will make you not seem like you are already planning the wedding.

If you want to link to someone, the profile picture is important, in addition to that you can snatch a few sighs, you can show something you like, however the ones are not highly recommended photographs that leave nothing to the imaginationThose unfortunately make us look pretty urgent.

If you’ve been talking to him for a while and you want message it without looking desperate, You can pick up a topic that they have already talked about before, it could be a movie that he recommended to you or a book that they have talked about before, so it will look like you casually remembered it.

Sometimes, when we like someoneWe cannot wait to answer your messages or get in contact with him, but that he has sent us a message and in less than a minute we have already reviewed it, he may be a little impatient, if you do not want them to discover that your fingers are burning answer the second best remove the blue popcorn.

The time when it didn’t matter how you wrote is long gone, if you want conquer a man by messages, the best thing is that you start by falling in love with your perfect way of writing, a good spelling It speaks a lot about the cultural level of a person, while writing poorly leaves you very badly.

Emojis can be of great help to make the conversation more enjoyableBut using them for everything can make you seem a little childish or unable to communicate your emotions through words, do not abuse them and use them when necessary or want to give a pleasant or flirtatious tone to the conversation.

