With the coronavirus outbreak, many people find themselves at home doing home office, a technique that is new to many. However, little by little, workers are reintegrated into their normal routines.

And if to this we add that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), our country ranks first in job stress. The 75 percent of the population suffers from this, while in other countries such as China it is 73 percent and in the United States, 59 percent.

How to be more proactive?

· Look for positive distraction: either during your lunch hour or on the way you can look for a positive distraction. For example, a study by Europe’s Journal of Psychology ensures that sharing and reading motivational phrases has a positive effect on people, this situation is especially favorable in people with complicated situations.

· Create diagrams of your work, all the process you take to see what steps you can skip, this as part of planning. Today there are already applications that can help you with this control.

· Divide your times, analyze what is most important and dedicate a specific amount of time to it, keep track of it and take notes along the way. You can also keep an agenda of your activities.

· Keep distractions away, it is very normal that when we have the cell phone in front of us we feel the need to constantly check it, but for ideas to flow you must disconnect for a while.

· Finally, don’t forget that you love your profession, no matter how frustrating it may be, remember why you are where you are and how you got there.

Measures to be taken by staff in general:

· Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.

· Cover the mouth when coughing, with a handkerchief or the angle of the arm.

· Avoid touching your face with your hands, especially your nose, mouth or eyes.

· Keep your work area clean.

· Keep a distance of 1 meter with anyone and at the same time avoid shaking hands.

· Do not share any object.

Hygiene measures in companies:

It is important that this is taken care of more than in other aspects, for example, the facilities must be clean, from tables, bathrooms, to chairs, door handles and desks.

In addition, placing alcohol or antibacterial gel in easily accessible areas is a good form of prevention, but at the same time there should be disposable towels to clean your hands.

Another option to take care of your staff is to put informative posters in different places about the preventive measures to be taken.

