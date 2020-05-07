         How to connect the AirPods to our Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch or Apple TV

AirPods work with all of our Apple devices. In fact, even work with devices of other brands, although some of its functions lack compatibility. Thanks to this great compatibility we can use our favorite headphones in the device that suits us best according to the occasion.

How to connect our AirPods to our iPhone, iPad or iPod touch

The steps are very simple, but before we start let’s make sure that the headphones are sufficiently charged. Then let’s follow the next steps:

We put the AirPods in our ears.

We open the Control Center on our iPhone or iPad.

We touch the small icon in the form of a triangle and fan in the upper right part of the reproduction section.

We play our AirPods.

As soon as we see the tic appear next to our AirPods we can start playing our podcasts, music, etc. Remember that we access the control center by sliding from the top right of the screen down on devices that have Face ID, or from the bottom up on those that have Touch ID.

How to connect our AirPods to Mac

Before we start let’s make sure that we have the Bluetooth menu visible in our menu bar. To do this we choose System Preferences from the Apple () menu, enter Bluetooth and activate Show Bluetooth in the menu bar. Then we follow these steps:

We put the AirPods in our ears.

We click on the Bluetooth menu on our Mac.

We rest the mouse on AirPods of [Nombre].

We touch Connect in the submenu that appears.

We will see that the bluetooth icon changes and shows three dots on it and in the menu, AirPods of [Nombre], will appear in bold. Now we can play content on our Mac.

How to connect our AirPods to Apple Watch

We put the AirPods on our ears.

We swipe from the bottom of the screen up to open the Control Center.

We touch the button in the form of a triangle and a fan.

We choose AirPods from [Nombre].

When the headphones are connected we will see that AirPods [Nombre] remains highlighted in white.

How to connect our AirPods to Apple TV

Last but not least, let’s see how to connect our AirPods to Apple TV. One option little known and very useful to be able to listen to the television without having to be heard by anyone else in the room or to hear it clearly in a noisy environment. The steps are the following:

We put the AirPods on our ears.

Press and hold the Play / Pause button on our Siri Remote.

We select our AirPods in the list that appears to us.

Normally the connection of the AirPods with our devices occurs in the most comfortable way possible, whether we have just taken the AirPods out of their case or switched between two different devices. If at any time it seems that the connection or reconnection fails, it is recommended that we go back to put the headphones in the case, close it and wait about 10 seconds before retesting the connection.

Easy, right? Thanks to the fact that the information of our AirPods is saved and synchronized with our Apple ID, we can use them on any of our devices, even for the first time, with great ease.

