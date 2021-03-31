How to connect our iPad to a TV

Through Chromecast

In case you don’t have an Apple TV, but you do Chromecast From Google, this useful little device with HDMI connectivity may become a possible solution. Of course, this time, instead of connecting the Apple TV to the television we will have to connect the Google device.

It is actually a relatively easy method, since we can use the iPad to configure Chromecast and link it to the WiFi network. In this way, when everything has been configured correctly, and everything works as it should, we can cast the iPad screen to the Chromecast. As long as, yes, the application is compatible.

Due to this, we find a very important limiting element, since, unlike Apple TV, Chromecast must be integrated into the app.