How to connect our desktop computer remotely

For companies, for example, in recent years an option such as Splashtop, which consists of a state-of-the-art remote access software, which provides all the elements and resources necessary for remote work, including remote support and distance education.

Moreover, it stands out for being a long-term solution, since it has the advantage of do not overload the company network. In this way, employees can remotely work and log in occasionally or permanently from virtually any personal device.

But what about the particular user who only wants to connect to his computer remotely? How can you do it?