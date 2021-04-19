How to connect Chromecast to your TV and other devices

Chromecast or Google Chromecast is a device designed for turn your TV into a smart TV. Basically connect your TV with your smartphone or tablet so that you can send content such as videos, music or photos, view web pages on the TV, etc. Without cables, through the WiFi network of your home. Let’s see how to connect Chromecast to the TV and how to set up Chromecast the first day of use.

For a small price you can get a small device that you can hide behind the TV, connect it via HDMI and thus be able to see audiovisual content such as Netflix, YouTube and a long etcetera, regardless of whether your television does not have its own applications.

Here we explain how to connect Chromecast when you are going to use it for the first time. First, to your television, and then to the mobile device that will act as a content transmitter and remote control, two in one. From there, it’s a piece of cake.

How to connect Chromecast for the first time

At the time of this writing there are four Chromecast models. All four connect to the TV via HDMI. That is, your TV will need to have an HDMI input to which the corresponding cable from the Chromecast device will be connected. Easy right?

Once that first cable is connected, we can connect the transformer to power and the power cord to the Chromecast. Finally, we tell the TV which HDMI input corresponds to the Chromecast and we will see how the device starts.

On a physical level, this is what we have to do the first time you want to connect Chromecast to the TV. Now we have the software part. Let’s see how to configure Chromecast through your smartphone or tablet Android, iPhone and iPad.

How to set up Chromecast with Google Home

If you have a 1st, 2nd or 3rd generation Chromecast device, once connected to the TV you will have to configure it from your smartphone or tablet, through the application Google Home. It is available for both Android as for iPhone and iPad. If you use Android, in addition to Google Home, you will also need the Google app.

For the rest, you will also need a google account, the same one you use in Gmail or Google Drive. When entering Google Home you must log in with that account. Your smartphone or tablet must be connected to the same WiFi network to which we will connect the Chromecast.

When you open Google Home, you should see your Chromecast device. If not, you must click on Add> Configure Device> New Device. Follow the prompts and, in a few minutes, you will have your device connected and configured.

If you use iPhone or iPad, you will have to follow the same steps, although in addition to the WiFi connection, you may be asked activate Bluetooth connectivity from your Apple device.

How to connect Chromecast with Google TV

While the first three generations of Chromecast are used to connect your TV with your smartphone or tablet, the version of Chromecast with Google TV goes further, since it integrates a fully functional operating system, Google TV, with applications such as YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Netflix or Spotify, among many.

The first steps to connect the Chromecast to the TV are the same as we saw before: first by HDMI port and then to power cord. Finally, we indicate in which HDMI input the Chromecast is.

This time, instead of using the smartphone, the command will suffice which includes the Chromecast itself with Google TV. When you turn it on, they will link automatically.

More on this topic