How to connect an iPhone to a projector

At present, it is true, we can find ourselves in stores with an infinite number of projectors of quality, with a series of quite interesting technical features, at really low prices. So we can get a decent projector and start enjoying it comfortably at home, to watch our favorite movies or any content that we have stored on our computer.

However, nowadays it is not entirely necessary to have a computer to be able to reproduce content and view it through the projector. For example, many projectors now incorporate the possibility of connecting to it wirelessly, which allows us to use a smart mobile phone or a digital tablet to be able to send the content and play it later.