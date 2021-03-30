How to connect an Apple Magic Keyboard to iPad

For these cases, there is no doubt that a possible solution is through connect a keyboard to iPad, which will offer us the possibility of turning our touch tablet into a kind of laptop, with similar functionalities and an almost identical way of use.

To have this option, in stores we can find the Magic Keyboard, a keyboard designed to be connected to any Mac, but which can also be very useful when we connect it to other compatible devices, as for example it could perfectly be the case of the iPad.

Unlike Magic Keyboard Case, it will not be necessary to have an iPad Pro or a fourth generation iPad Air. It will be enough that our iPad has at least the iPadOS version 9.1 or later, so that everything works as it should, or that the Bluetooth connectivity works correctly.