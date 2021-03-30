How to connect a wireless mouse step by step

Although trackpad have become very fashionable in recent years, especially after the launch of the Magic Trackpad Apple for quite some time, there is no doubt mice They continue to be one of the hardware par excellence that cannot be missing in most homes and offices with a desktop computer.

What’s more, there are even users who, although they have a laptop, prefer the comfort provided by the use of a mouse. But the advantages can be even greater when, in addition, we choose to use a wireless mouse, since the cable, always in between, can end up becoming a rather uncomfortable element.