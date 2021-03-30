How to connect a printer to a laptop

Connecting our printer to a laptop via USB cable

When the WiFi connectivity option does not work at all, or we simply do not have a wireless printer, another option available, useful and simple, is to connect the printer to our laptop using a USB cable (or via a printer cable, depending on printer compatibility).

Therefore, we connect the printer by USB and turn it on. Although it is not so common anymore, it is advised install software and drivers needed if the operating system is unable to find the printer.