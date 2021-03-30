How to connect a Bluetooth mouse to Mac

Then, click on the icon Bluetooth, and in case it is not activated yet, we enable the option Activate Bluetooth. If the mouse is activated with pairing mode, it will be displayed after a few seconds in the Devices section.

When it appears, we select it and press the button Connect, which will pair the device and finish the pairing process.

Unlike the Bluetooth keyboard, which in the pairing process it is necessary to touch some keys to confirm the connection, it is not necessary to do anything else with our mouse. Rather, it will be up and running in a few minutes. Of course, do not forget something important: do not run out of battery.