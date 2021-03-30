How to connect a Bluetooth keyboard to your Mac

Connecting an Apple Magic Keyboard to the Mac

In the case of the official Apple keyboard (Magic Keyboard), the process is slightly different, since the latest version does not have a pairing mode in itself, but it is necessary to turn it on and connect it via the Lightning cable to the Mac.

In this way, the keyboard will be immediately connected, the Mac will detect it as an official Apple keyboard, and it will automatically pair while charging. Thus, when we disconnect the cable, a prompt will appear on the screen informing us that the keyboard has been connected (a functionality that only appears when we connect a wireless keyboard or mouse).