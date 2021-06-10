How to confirm and update your contact information so as not to miss your appointment to get vaccinated | Life

If you have recently changed your phone number, email or address, it is best to update your contact information so you do not miss your appointment to get vaccinated. We explain the alternatives you have to do it.

The vaccination campaign against the coronavirus continues its course in Spain. This June Health has begun to cite people in the age range of 40 to 49 years, and it is expected that before autumn arrives, 70% of Spaniards may have been immunized against the virus.

Therefore, if you have not yet been vaccinated, it will soon be your age group’s turn, so you will receive the appointment to be vaccinated shortly. But for it to reach you properly it is important that your contact information is up to date, since otherwise Health will not be able to locate you.

In fact, this is precisely one of the most common problems that the autonomous communities are having when it comes to summoning citizens to get vaccinated. There are many people who have changed their mobile number or email, and even who no longer live at the same address, and who have not provided their new contact details.

So that this does not happen to you and you do not miss the appointment for your vaccination, it is best to confirm the personal data that your health center has and update them if necessary. You can do it online, by phone or in person, And if you are not very clear about what steps you have to follow, we will explain them below.

How to update your health card details online

Many autonomous communities allow you to view and update the personal data of the health card online. It is the most comfortable way to change the information in your card if necessary, since this way you do not have to move from home or wait in queues. Of course, keep in mind that you will need a digital certificate or electronic DNI to carry out the procedure.

To find out if the health service of your autonomous community allows you to modify your personal data online, go to its official website to check. In the Community of Madrid, the Valencian Community, Catalonia, Andalusia, Galicia, Castilla-La Mancha, Aragon and Castilla y León, for example, this possibility is available.

Once you have accessed your virtual health card, go to the data modification section and enter your new phone number, email or postal address.

How to update the health card by phone or in person

If your autonomous community does not allow you to modify the data through the internet, you do not have a valid digital certificate or for any other reason you cannot use the online service, You can also update your health card information over the phone or in person.

To do it by phone, you will have to call your health center, provide your ID number and all the information that is necessary to verify your identity. If you prefer to do it in person, you must go to the health center with your ID and health card, and once there the administration staff will update your data.