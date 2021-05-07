How to configure the privacy of the camera in Windows 10 to give access to applications | Technology

Now that we make video calls every day, you surely need to configure the privacy of your PC’s camera in Windows 10. We explain how to do it step by step.

The social distancing measures that we have had to take due to the pandemic have completely changed our routine. To this day, there are still many people who continue to work from home or who have hybrid models of face-to-face work and telework, and for this reason video calls continue to be our main means of communication.

Due to this, at present it is vitally important to have the computer’s camera privacy well configured to give it access to the applications with which we are going to use it.

Windows 10 has many good things, but also a few that drive us crazy. We teach you how to deactivate them once and for all.

In most cases, you will be able to allow programs to access the camera through a notification that will appear the first time they want to use it, but if this notification does not appear or you close it by accident, we will explain how to configure the privacy of your PC camera in Windows 10 step by step.

Click the Start button, tap the gear icon to access the Setting and then click on the tab Privacy. Go to the left column and scroll to the heading Application permissions. You will see that one of the sections is Camera. Click on it. The first thing you have to do is make sure that access to the camera is enabled in the section Allow access to the camera on this device. Otherwise, no program will be able to use this component. If it says that it is deactivated, click on the button Change.

The box in the section must also be activated Allow applications to access the camera. Enable it if it isn’t. In the next section you will see the Microsoft Store applications that have authorized access to the camera. Here you can turn access on or off just by tapping the slider. Finally, in the next section you can allow access to the camera to desktop applications.