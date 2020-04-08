Although there are different different methods to add parental controls on Android devices, more and more applications include settings of this type, which help parents and guardians to choose what content can access the smallest of the house, and which ones should remain hidden. One of the last to integrate such a system has been Netflix.

As the company announces on its official news blog, Netflix already includes parental control settings that allow to configure access control measures to the content of the platform depending on who is using it.

Netflix already includes parental controls: what they consist of

The parental control measures introduced by Netflix are various. Firstly, the possibility of add an access PIN to profiles so that the smallest of the house are only able to access their own profile, and not the rest. This enables tutors the possibility of better control the content your children have access to. In this sense, filters have been included that allow choose which titles are available, and blocking those that may not be suitable for their age.

The possibility of hide series, movies or documentaries by name. In this way, blocked titles will not appear in the platform catalog when using one of the profiles with the parental control settings active. Finally, the option of see at all times a history with the content that has been seen by minors within their own profile, and includes the possibility of disable automatic episode playback in children’s profiles.

How to set up Netflix parental control

The most logical procedure when configuring Netflix parental controls is start configuring a PIN to access the profiles, so that the smallest of the house can only use their own. To do this, follow these steps:

Enter Netflix and go to the “Account” section to modify the profile settings.

Select the profile you want to block with a PIN and access the section “Block profile”.

Put the account password when asked, and enter the PIN you want to use to access the profile.

In this way, you make sure that the smallest of the house are not able to access those profiles that are not controlled. So the next step is restrict available content in the profile or profiles that will be used by children. To do this, follow this procedure:

Go back to the “Account” section, and now access the “Viewing restrictions” section.

Choose the age ratings of the titles you want to be displayed, or check the “Child profile” option, so that only content for all audiences is displayed, and the recommended for children under 7 years.

3, If you want, enter the title of those series or movies that you want to hide regardless of the age restriction configured in the previous step.





That’s it. Once you have configured the parental controls, you can be sure that your children will only be able to access their profile and that all the content displayed will be suitable for their age.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado









Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: