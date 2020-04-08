         How to configure our route preferences in Maps

With the Maps app we can get directions to practically any point on the planet. A simple request to Siri of style “Hey Siri, show me the route to Apple Paseo de Gracia” It is enough for us to start driving or walking or go to the public transport network to start our journey.

We can configure the app so that the routes that are programmed adapt to our preferences, for example, that public transport routes avoid the bus and prioritize the metro or that tolls on highways are avoided. The route configuration options offered by the Maps app cover three areas. The options of the routes we take by car, the routes by public transport and, finally, the preference of the type of route we will choose.

Preferred type of transport

In this section we can configure Maps so that, by default, use one or the other option when we request a route. The steps are very simple:

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter Maps.

In the Preferred type of transport section we choose between By car, On foot or Public transport.

In this way, when we use Maps to program a new route, the system will use the method that we have chosen. This preference will also be used to calculate travel times.

Options for car routes

Going into more details, when we program the route by car we can request the system to avoid tolls and / or highways. We do so:

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter Maps.

We touch Driving and navigation.

We activate Tolls or Highways.

Depending on what we activate, the Maps app will avoid using either tolls or highways, or both.

Options for routes on public transport

The same with the routes in public transport. A very useful option if we have around us various types of public transport and we want to prioritize some or avoid others. The steps, again, are similar:

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter Maps.

We touch Pubic Transport (just below Driving and Navigation).

We mark which transports we prefer between Bus, Metro and light rail, Commuter train or Ferry.

As we check or uncheck the different options, we will indicate to the system that when calculating the route give preference to these transport systems.

And it’s that easy. With these steps we can customize the way routes are calculated when we use the Maps app or ask Siri for directions. By the way, have you tried asking Siri for directions to Mordor?

