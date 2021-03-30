How to configure our children’s iPad or iPhone

With the arrival of iOS 12 Apple launched Use time, an application that we find by default on iOS and that offers us very valuable information about the time that we, or our children, spend in apps, websites and much more.

In this way, we can make decisions about how to use the device and, if necessary, set certain limits, as well as administrator the device for our children.

To activate it, we must go to Settings and Use time. To activate it, press Activate “Usage time”, then we touch Continue, and select the option This is the child’s iPhone.