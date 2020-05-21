         How to configure Night Shift on all our devices

Thanks to Night Shift the temperature of the light on the screen of our devices changes to warmer tones between sunset and sunrise. With this change we seek avoid the blue light next to the hours of rest to avoid waking up before going to sleep.

How to activate Night Shift

Night Shift is available on iPhone, iPad and Mac. The steps to activate it are very simple. In addition, the function has several useful options, such as the time when we want to activate or deactivate it or the amount of blue light reduction that we want to apply. In this article we will configure Night Shift to be activated at sunset and it is deactivated with its output, on the intensity we will keep the default.

How to activate Night Shift on our iPhone or iPad

We open the Settings app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter Screen and brightness.

We play Night Shift.

We activate Scheduled.

We play in From To.

We choose From sunset to sunrise.

How to activate Night Shift on our Mac

In the Apple menu () we choose System Preferences.

We enter Screens.

We enter the Night Shift tab.

In the Schedule section: we choose From sunset to sunrise.

Remember that Night Shift is available in the iPhone 5s and later, on the iPad Pro, on the 5th generation and later iPad, on the iPad Air and later, on the iPad mini 2 and later, on the 6th generation and later iPod touch and on the Mac from 2012.

Night Shift is one of those little features that makes a difference in the use of Apple devices. Something strange can be done the first day, 8 but once you get used to it we would miss it right away.

