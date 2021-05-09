How to configure a network external hard drive step by step

Follow our tutorial and you will be able to access your multimedia content from any device.

One of the best options to be able to consume multimedia content from any device when we are at home is connect an external hard drive to our operator’s router, in such a way that any of the family members can access the content they like the most at all times.

Although this task may seem complex, do not worry because, below, we are going to explain clearly and simply how to configure an external hard drive in a network.

For this we will divide this process in three steps: connect the external hard disk to the router by USB, share the hard disk in a network with Windows 10 and access the contents of the hard disk from any device in the house.

Connect the external hard drive to the router via USB

The first thing we have to do is check the format of our external hard drive and to carry out this check we simply have to carry out the following actions:

We connect our external hard drive to a Windows computer, in the search box located at the bottom left, next to the Windows logo, we search This teamOnce inside this option, all the hard drives of our computer will appear, both internal and external. We locate our external hard drive, click on it with the right mouse button and click on PropertiesFinally, we open the tab general and the format of our hard drive will appear in the field File System.

For the use that we are going to give to this external hard drive, the most recommended format is “NTFS”, because it is the file system used by Windows computers.

In the event that our external hard drive does not have this format, we will have to change it to “NTFS”, yes, having previously saved everything we have in it because when performing this action everything will be erased.

To perform this formatting of the hard disk we just have to follow the following steps:

We press the Windows start button and in the search box we write This teamWe click once on it and all the folders and all the hard drives on our PC will appear. We locate the hard drive that we want to format and after pressing the right mouse button, we select FormatOnce this is done, in File System we must mark NTFS, uncheck the option Quick format and click on StartIn a few seconds, a message will appear on the screen indicating that the hard drive has been formatted correctly

When we already have our external hard drive in the correct format, we have to connect it to our operator’s router so that it is accessible from the internet for any member of our household and the easiest way to do it is connecting it to one of the router’s USB ports.

Share external hard drive over network with Windows 10

Having connected the external hard drive to our router via USB, the next step we must take is configure it so that it can be shared with other devices that connect to our network such as computers, tablets or mobile phones.

First of all, it is very important that you know that one of the data that we need to know before proceeding with the configuration of the hard disk is the IP address of our router.

To find out this address you must perform the following actions:

In the Windows search box we write Symbol of the systemWhen clicking on it, a black screen will open in which we must type the word ipconfigBy doing this we will get a series of data, but the only one that interests us is the one that says Default Gateway which will be the IP address of our router

Once we know the IP address of our router we enter it in the address bar of our browser to access its menu and from there configure what we want to share with the rest of the people in the house, which can be the entire hard drive or just one or more of the folders found within it.

In this configuration it is very important name the content that we want to share so that we can easily identify it.

Once this is done, we must create a network drive from our Windows PC, simply following a few simple steps:

We enter the file explorer and on the left side we locate the option This team and click with the right mouse button on it.In the pop-up screen, we select Map network driveNow a new window will open in which we will have to assign a letter to the new unit and cover the field Binder with the IP address of our router followed by the name that we have given to the content to share in the following format: Router IP + folder nameIn the same window we must uncheck the option Connect again at login to prevent other devices from having problems connecting later. Finally, we click on Finalize and the folder that we have shared will appear in the file explorer as if it were just another hard drive on our computer.

Access your network hard drive from anywhere

Once the previous steps have been carried out, we can access the content of that hard drive over the network from any device in our house.



To have access to the movies, series, files or any other content that we have hosted on our external hard drive through a PC we simply must enter the file explorer of our team, locate the name that we have put to our network unit and enter it by double clicking.

In the case of mobile devices, we will have to use a file explorer app on Android that allows us to connect to the hard drive that we have shared on the network.

There is a wide variety of options, but from Andro4all we recommend the app Cx File Explorer because it is very easy to use and it is totally free.

Next, we leave you his direct download link in Google Play Store so that you can install it easily and quickly.

The steps to follow to be able to enter our network hard drive through this application are the following:

On the main screen of the app we enter the tab NETOnce inside, click on the icon with the sign “+” and then in the tab REMOTEIn the next menu we select the option Local networkFinally, we choose the network drive that we have previously created.

