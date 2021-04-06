How to compress a video on Android so that it occupies less on your mobile

Make the videos you store on your phone, whether in internal or external memory, take up less with these methods.

The daily use of our telephone causes in a certain part that the memory of the terminal, both internal and external, be filled with media files that we are storing without realizing it. A good trick for avoid reaching that full storage is to compress the videos, both those you record and those you store and share through applications.

exist various methods to compress a video on Android and thus take up less space on your mobile. Basically, the term “compress” means that, to make a thing take up less space. We allow you to make a minor unimportant spoiler: The procedures that we will explain below are simple and will only take a few minutes.

With online tools

One of the simplest procedures to compress a video on your Android terminal is to do it online with one of the many web pages that exist for it. A) Yes, you don’t need to install applications in your terminal or have advanced knowledge.

As we say, there are several tools with these characteristics, such as Fastreel or VideoSmaller, although in our case we have opted for Clideo to run the tutorial. So you can compress a video on Android with this online tool:

Go into ClideoClick on the blue button “Choose a video”.Select the video that you want to compress in the gallery of your mobile. You can also upload it from Google Drive, Dropbox or paste the URL. Wait during the compression process to be able to download the video with a smaller size the one you uploaded to the platform.

That’s how easy it is to compress a video with online tools like Clideo, although they have some drawbacks, like the watermark added by some of these services. Despite this, it is a good alternative if you want to compress a video without taking a long time.

Recording at a lower resolution

Another option you can use to make a video take up less space is to record it at a lower resolution. It is a simple procedure available on all mobiles, although the steps to follow vary depending on the manufacturer and the model of the terminal.

We’ll see now how to change the recording resolution of a video from a Samsung Galaxy mobile:

Open the camera application, click on the option “Video”Tap the button “FHD60” -or the option that is configured- from the upper part.In the options that are displayed, choose the lowest resolution so that the video you are going to record takes up less space.

This is the procedure to follow in the current Samsung Galaxy. It is possible that in other Android terminals the option to change the resolution appears at the top of the screen, although there are also mobiles in which you have to enter Settings to configure the resolution and frames per second of the video.

From the app in which you share it

Another method to compress videos on Android is to use the help from the app in which you share it. Most social platforms, such as Instagram, WhatsApp or Twitter, automatically reduce video resolution so it takes up less space.

Telegram goes one step further and puts in your hands the possibility of choosing the size of the video that you are going to share. That’s right, it has a built-in tool to change video resolution without having to resort to other options. So you can modify the size of a video in Telegram.

Open Telegram and enter the conversation in which you are going to share the video.Click on the gallery and select the video On the video preview screen, tap on the gear icon in the lower right corner.Slide the bottom bar controller to the left to reduce the resolution of the video and thus its size. You’ll be able to see the current resolution and size after the changes at the top of the screen. When you’re done editing, submit your video.

Using task-specific third-party apps

The last option to compress a video on your Android device is to use the help of third-party apps designed specifically for that task. Some of them are Panda Video Compressor, Compress video for free or Video Compressor, the latter being the one selected for our tutorial.

It is a free application with a reduced size and more than simple and fast to use. Step by step, let’s see how to use Video Compressor after downloading it to your phone or tablet.

Open Video Compressor on your Android.Click on the folder where the video you want to compress is located.Select the video inside the folder Click on the option “Compress video”. You can also choose to “Compress + cut video”, if you want to reduce the duration of the recording. Choose between the options of High quality, Low quality or CustomClick on “Compress video” And after the compression process, the video will be automatically stored on your device.

4 are the methods to compress videos on Android explained in this guide. Some of them are faster, like web pages, and others are more complete, like applications, which offer multiple compression options. They all meet the same goal: your videos take up less space.

