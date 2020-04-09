As we have already said on more than one occasion, we live in a society full of subscription services. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney +, online game like PlayStation 4 or Google Stadia and all without forgetting one of the most popular platforms, Spotify.

And this streaming music service is one of the most popular platforms. For just 9.99 euros a month we have access to millions of songs on our mobile device, tablet, computer and even other products such as the Amazon Echo smart speaker.

Now, it is possible that some of you have decided not to use Spotify either because they have switched to Apple Music or directly do not want to listen to music via streaming. Hence, instead of leaving your account created, you simply want to delete it, make it disappear along with your music history and all your playlists. We teach you how to do it.

How to delete your Spotify account completely

Before deleting our Spotify account completely, we must consider the following. We will not be able to access our lists or the profiles of our followers again. If we have an active premium account it will be lost. Finally, in case we want to access Spotify again, we will have to create a new account from the beginning.

Well, to eliminate our Spotify completely, the first thing to do is enter the page Spotify support website from the browser. This process cannot be done from the mobile app so we will need to do it from a web browser.

Once inside we will log in to the account that we want to delete and We will select the category “Account”.

Then we will click on “I want to close my account”.

By doing this, Spotify will give us options. The first is to completely close our account and the second is to cancel the premium account so we will select the first option.

After that we will continue as many times as necessary. Spotify will give us several warnings that we already know about the consequences of losing our account, but no regrets.

At the end of all Spotify confirms that we will have received an email in our email account with which we can finish all this process at once. As well, you just have to open it and confirm that we want to delete our account. For this last step we have a period of 24 hours, otherwise we will have to start from the beginning.

And that’s it! Our Spotify account will have disappeared from the network as well as all our personal data, playlists and favorite music related to it. In the event that we want to enjoy all the good that Spotify offers us, we just have to re-register, we can even do it with the same email from the deleted account, there is no problem in it.

We honestly did not find many reasons to delete the Spotify account. Even if we don’t pay for the premium version or use other apps like Apple Music, Spotify in its free version is still quite interesting.

