How to compare files in Windows 10 natively | Technology

Do you have to compare similar files to see the changes? In case you didn’t know, Windows 10 offers you the possibility to do it natively and without the need for third-party applications. We explain what you have to do step by step.

There are times when we need to compare two similar files, for example to check if a file has been modified, to determine changes made to a script, or to compare simple text files.

In case you did not know, Windows 10 allows you to carry out this task natively, without having to install third-party applications. This is possible thanks to fc, a command line tool built into the operating system with which you can compare two similar files or the latest version with all other files in the same location. In addition, it also allows you to check if there have been changes at the text level, or in Unicode, ASCII or binary mode.

Rejuvenating your Windows 10 computer is easy thanks to these free programs to clean and speed up the operation of your computer.

Here we explain step by step how to compare files in Windows 10 natively:

Type Command Prompt in Windows 10 search engine and select the option Execute as an administrator that appears in the right column. Next you have to enter command to find the folder with the files you want to compare, for example “cd C: Users eurid Downloads ” (without quotation marks). Hit the Enter key. Now, type the command to compare two similar files, “fc file1.txt file2.txt “ (without quotation marks). Replace the example names with the names of your files, and hit the Enter key. The fc tool will tell you if differences have been found and other information of interest. To compare two similar files in ASCII mode, type this command: “fc / L file1.txt file2.txt “ (without quotes) and hit Enter. If what you want is to compare two files that only have the first different line, use this command: “fc / a file1.txt file2.txt” (without quotes) and tap Enter. To compare two files in Unicode enter this command “fc / u file1.txt file2.txt” (without quotes) and hit Enter. Use this command to compare all TXT files in the same folder with another text file: “fc * .txt file1.txt” (without quotes) and click Enter.