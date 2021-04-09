How to combine multiple PDFs into one without programs

Combining multiple PDFs online stopped being a complicated task a long time ago. With the advent of free online tools, making any changes to a PDF document is a piece of cake.

The PDF documents are the order of the day. Perhaps not so much in the world of comics, where most of the files go by the abbreviations of Comic Book (CB: CBR, CBZ, CBT …), but in everything related to documents in digital format. One of the most common questions regarding this type of files is: if I have several PDFs and I want to combine them into one, How can I do it?

Through converters such as FormatPDF, actions such as combining PDF into a single document have become extremely simple to carry out. Join several notes in a single document; join your ID with an invoice, so that they are in the same file; rejoin a PDF that you have previously separated … the use cases are as broad as the needs one may have with this format.

The advantage is that today it is not like before, that you needed a payment program from Adobe or any other large company to make any modification to a PDF document: with the online tools that have appeared in recent years making any of these changes is a piece of cake.

How to combine multiple PDFs online

As a comic book lover, you sure have a good collection of mythical covers in PDF format (or any other extension). Instead of having them scattered around the hard drive, why not put them all together in a single file, and if necessary, be able to show it off when you want to show a preview of your collection?

You may not actually have any comic in PDF format, but at some point it will also be your turn to have to present a document to a public body or deliver a job at the last minute from a virtual platform, something for which you can that you need your scattered files to end up as one.

To join multiple PDFs into one, whatever online tool you decide to useNormally, the steps that you are going to find will consist of uploading the files that you need to join, confirming the position in which each one will go (which would be to change their order, go) and, ultimately, confirming the operation to download a single .pdf file with all the files together in one.