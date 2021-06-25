How to combine multiple PDF files into one document

Although many people still have the idea that PDF documents are a static format that does not allow many variations, this idea is far from true. Actually, PDF documents allow you to make a great variety of adjustments, and in fact, with Wondershare PDFelement you will be able to work with them with a flexibility that you could not even imagine in the past.

In this article we are going to show you what is Wondershare PDFelement, what are its main advantages, why people use this software more and more, and everything that it allows you to do with your PDF documents, for example, combine or split pages, edit content , change images, adjust typography, scan text, and much more.

What is Wondershare PDFelement?

Wondershare PDFelement is a PDF document editing software with which you will be able to perform a wide variety of actions to edit and retouch your documents. For example, with Wondershare PDFelement you will be able to edit the text of any page of your PDFs, replace some images with others, enter forms, protect your documents with a password, export your documents to other formats, and much more. Thanks to this software you will be able to work with your PDF documents with a freedom that a few years ago was difficult to imagine, but now you will really be able to take advantage of the full potential of this format, which is much more than you think.

Edit your documents

With Wondershare PDFelement you will be able to make all kinds of edits to your documents. By clicking on any element of your PDF documents, you will be able to replace some images with others and change their size or position, insert or remove frames, add watermarks, add text boxes, enter forms, underline text, add notes , digitally sign and much more. A PDF document will no longer be a static document intended only for printing, and will become a completely flexible and malleable document, suitable for you to do whatever you want with it, and much more!

Change the order of your pages

Another great advantage of Wondershare PDFelement is that it will allow you to completely change the order of your pages. For example, with this software you will be able to join several PDFs in one, separate a PDF into several, change a page of place, replace one page with another, delete a page completely, and much more. You will even be able to rotate some pages to position them horizontally and not vertically, combine pages of different sizes and, ultimately, do everything you need with the order of your pages.

Scan the text of your PDFs

The OCR function of Wondershare PDFelement is one of the best valued by its users, since it allows you to scan the text of your documents and copy it as if it were completely digital text, even if it comes from non-digital sources such as a book, a magazine or a printed document. This means that you will be able to scan a paper book or magazine, convert that scan to PDF, and, with Wondershare PDFelement, convert that text to editable text using OCR. Then you will be able to copy that text in Microsoft Word or any other program, or even edit it on the fly from the PDFelement itself.

Protect your documents

If you work in the film industry, you know that there are many completely confidential documents, which can only be read by the people who wrote them and the people who are supposed to be able to receive them. If you want to protect your PDF documents so that they can only be read by the right people, with Wondershare PDFelement you will be able to encrypt and protect them with a password or digital certificate, so that they will remain absolutely unreadable by anyone other than their original recipient or their author. legitimate. This gives you the peace of mind of knowing that, even if someone intercepts that flash drive or that email containing your documents, they will not be able to read them if they are not the right person to do so.

Download Wondershare PDFelement now!

Download Wondershare PDFelement and start enjoying all the advantages it offers for its users! Wondershare PDFelement is the software you need to edit your PDF documents, rearrange their pages, scan their texts, insert forms, add notes to them, convert them to other formats, and much more. Whether you work in the film industry or any other, PDF documents are something you will have to work with almost every day. Do it with Wondershare PDFelement, the best software for editing PDF documents!