How to combat the insomnia generated by the pandemic?

(CNN Spanish) – Insomnia, that is, lack of sleep, has become a health problem in the last year due to the coronavirus.

In this episode, Dr. Elmer Huerta analyzes a survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine on covid-somnio, the sleep disorder fueled by the pandemic.

Today we will see a survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine that finds that – due to the pandemic – insomnia has become a major health problem.

The pandemic and emotional and sleep disorders

There is no doubt that the health problems caused by the pandemic not only occur in people directly affected by the infection, but can also affect the rest of the population.

In this sense, the mental health of the general population has been greatly affected during the pandemic, and as we discussed in the episode of June 9, the incidence of depression and anxiety has increased enormously.

In that episode, we described a study by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on June 3, 2020, in which they recorded the frequency of symptoms of stress, anxiety, and loneliness before and during the pandemic. More specifically, in April 2020 compared to 2018 national data.

The authors found that – compared to the same time in 2018 – stress, distress and loneliness increased significantly in the United States, especially among younger people.

Pandemic fatigue

In another episode, this time on October 20, we saw that the so-called pandemic fatigue was causing apathy, demotivation and mental exhaustion. This, due to:

Lifestyle changes related to partial or total quarantines, Anxiety due to the fear of getting infected, The constant news focused on the misfortunes caused by the disease, The fear of losing a job, Loneliness caused by lack of contact with friends and family Or the same feeling of hopelessness that made us wonder: when is this nightmare going to end?

We said that pandemic fatigue is characterized by:

Feeling mentally drained, helpless, sad, worried, frustrated and irritable.

These changes that can cause sleep disorders, appetite and mental concentration, as well as nervousness, irritability, lack of motivation to do the things that one likes to do, and wanting to withdraw from others.

Insomnia and the coronavirus

It is in this context – of profound effect of the pandemic on the mental health of the public – that the recent findings of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine related to insomnia are not a surprise.

The online survey, conducted between March 11 and 15 of this year, collected data related to sleep among 2,006 adults in the United States and found that 56% of those interviewed had a sleep disorder.

When making a comparison between age groups, it was found that the most affected people were those between 35 and 44 years old, 70% of whom had insomnia, baptized as covid-somnia.

The most common sleep disorders were trouble falling or staying asleep, sleeping less time, having a poor night’s sleep, and having disturbing dreams.

The results of the survey

The survey also revealed that to try to remedy insomnia, respondents said they were using sleep aids. In this sense, 51% said they had used drugs, over-the-counter supplements or other substances, while 68% of those who used these aids recognized that, during the pandemic, the use of these substances increased.

Given this reality, the Academy recommends that medications for insomnia should be used with caution and always in consultation with your doctor, first developing habits that allow adequate sleep hygiene.

Tips to Fight Pandemic Insomnia

Finally, the Academy makes some recommendations, which we copy for you:

Develop a consistent sleep routine, always getting up at the same time every day, even on weekends or during vacations Have a set daily bedtime that allows you to sleep at least 7 hours Do not go to bed unless you are sleepy . Associate your bed with sleeping If you cannot sleep after 20 minutes, get out of bed and do something that relaxes you, for example, read a paper book Establish a relaxing routine before going to bed, avoiding visual or auditory stimuli Use your bed only for sleeping and having sex Make your bedroom a quiet and relaxing place. Keep the room in dim lighting and at a cool, comfortable temperature. Avoid excess heat. Limit exposure to bright light, such as from a computer, at night. Turn off electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bed. Do not eat large meals before bed. If you have dinner, have a light and healthy snack early Exercise regularly Avoid consuming caffeine-containing products – tea, coffee, sodas – in the late afternoon or evening Avoid drinking alcohol before bedtime Reduce fluid intake before bed; you may have to get up to urinate and interrupt your sleep

