How to combat the feeling of loneliness, which can appear whether you are alone or accompanied by other people

A very recurring phrase is that ‘the human being is a social animal’, and it is true, because the reality is that human beings have it much more difficult to survive if we are completely alone and isolated. Nevertheless, the feeling of loneliness goes beyond physical loneliness and has a very emotional and, above all, subjective component. And it is that feeling alone, regardless of whether or not we live with more people, can create a great psychological discomfort that can translate, in the long run, into a deterioration of physical health as well.

Being aware of that feeling of loneliness and, above all, finding its origin, can help us combat it.

To be alone or to feel alone?

For us to feel alone it is not necessary that there be objective social isolation, that is, that we live alone, we do not have a partner, we do not have many friends, our family does not come to see us, etc. In fact, there are people who lead a lonely life and do not feel bad about it and others, on the other hand, who even being surrounded by people feel misunderstood, feel that they do not connect with the people around them … In fact, the feeling of loneliness has more to do with the level of subjective satisfaction in relationships than with the frequency of contact. Being alone does not have to be a problem, feeling lonely, yes, it can cause a lot of discomfort, sadness and even depression, and lead, for example, to drug abuse, alcohol, increased risk of obesity … and, as a consequence, deteriorate considerably health.

Why do I feel alone?

The causes of feeling lonely can be many and different in each person, but, in general, the reasons for this feeling are usually related to losses, bereavement or lack of quality relationships.

•Losses. Losses, whatever they may be (deaths, breakups, etc.) often lead to grief, which tends to generate, at least for a time, feelings of emptiness and loneliness. This is completely normal, the problem would come when this grief lasts over time and the feeling of loneliness is installed in our lives indefinitely. This is very common, for example, among older people,

• Lack of social contacts. This happens when we have a large enough social network so that we do not feel alone, which makes us feel excluded, sad, bored. This can happen, for example. in a change of residence, if we do not fit into our social network, etc.

• Lack of contact, intimacy, communication … This type of loneliness occurs when, despite living together, we do not enjoy quality relationships with the people around us, we lack intimacy, communication … which little by little creates feelings of emptiness, misunderstanding and even depression

• Inability to be alone. There are many people who have a great fear of being alone and have to be in constant contact with people, otherwise, they feel empty, sad, anxious … This fear also usually produces the opposite effect, because when being very demanding people people tend to stay away from them.

How to stop feeling lonely

Depending on what is the cause of the feeling of loneliness, we can combat it in one way or another, but, above all, we have to change the negative ideas we have of loneliness. On the one hand, because the feeling of loneliness is that, a feeling, a state of mind, and, as such, it comes from within us. On the other hand, because loneliness does not have to be negative.to. What’s more, loneliness can give us great opportunities to reconnect with ourselves, listen to ourselves, and know what we really want. With that said, here are some tips to combat the feeling of loneliness.

• Find a purpose. Many people, especially older people who have been left alone, feel lonely in the absence of a purpose in life. In that case, you have to find a new one. It can be, from looking for new hobbies -even online- to investing time in helping others, which is one of the most effective ways to combat loneliness.

• Do your part to improve your relationships. If the problem is that you feel alone despite being surrounded by people, this may be due to a deterioration in relationships, a lack of intimacy and connection with those around you … If it is a situation you do not want, put your part to change it. Take care of those around you, talk about what you feel and ask how they feel, connect with them, with their problems, cultivate affection, do things together … In this way, complicity, communication and, with mutual effort, will be fostered. , you will reconnect with them, be it a couple, children, friends …

• Look for new social contacts. If your problem is that you think that you do not have enough social contacts, either because it costs you, you do not fit into your social group, you are new to a place, you have just separated, etc. The first thing you should do is banish negative thoughts like ‘nobody likes me’, ‘I’ll always be alone’. These types of thoughts, in addition to increasing our discomfort, make us enter a vicious circle and block us. The opposite is, therefore, to take action: think about why you do not fit in and what you can do to solve it, look for people with the same tastes and hobbies … Fortunately, even in times of pandemic, social networks can help a lot to achieve this goal .

• Values ​​loneliness. And take advantage of it to make yourself your best company. Although it is not sought after, loneliness can give us wonderful things, such as dedicating time to ourselves and our hobbies, listening to ourselves, giving us time to think, connecting with ourselves … The most disconnected people from themselves are those who tend to have a greater fear of being alone.

If, over time, you are not able to rid yourself of the feeling of loneliness, do not hesitate in seeking psychological help.