How to combat post-lockdown stage fright according to the experts

After months of confinement, stage fright is likely to return once the virtual meetings are over and you face large audiences in person again.

. – “If you have to be at a funeral, you would rather be in the coffin than reading the eulogy.” When comedian Jerry Seinfeld delivered that joke during a Broadway show in 1998, he was appealing to a wide audience.

The fear of public speaking, known as glossophobia, is among the top phobias in the world. About 73% of Americans have a fear of public speaking, many times ahead of other common phobias such as heights, spiders, and clowns.

With COVID-19 restrictions easing in many places and the possible end of endless virtual meetings, you may start to fear speaking in public again. CNN spoke to four public speaking experts for advice on how to overcome stage fright after the lockdown.

1. Have a clear and written intention

“Write your speech – this may seem like a no-brainer, but in the Zoom era we’ve gotten used to improvising,” explains Lawrence Bernstein, speechwriter and director of Great Speech Writing, a British speech-writing and coaching company.

“There is the strange feeling that if you speak on Zoom, somehow it doesn’t matter that much,” he adds. “There is the resource of escaping by pressing a key, in case of panic, (and) simply being able to disappear.”

Bernstein suggests identifying a point that you want people to remember from the speech and focusing on that goal with each line you write. “If you don’t know what the end point of your speech is, I think it will fail,” he says.

2. Be empathetic

With so much time spent indoors in the last year, many people are more inclined than ever to introspection. To appeal to the ego of the public, you have to make them feel that they are being spoken directly, and the way to do that is to be empathetic.

“Michelle Obama is very underrated,” says Bernstein, adding that what makes her a great speaker is the relevance of her speeches, her clarity and, ultimately, her empathy.

That’s the key combination, he says. “You can be relevant and clear, that’s great, but Alexa is relevant and clear,” Bernstein tells CNN. “Alexa will give me a very relevant answer that is clear for my needs but lacks empathy. Only a human can do all three together.”

3. Don’t spread out

After a year and a half online, attention spans have narrowed, explains speech coach and learning advisor Alan Barker.

“One of the key things that will have changed in the audience is (the) level of patience,” says Barker. “You can create something really dynamic and interesting in five or six minutes. Once you’ve done that, going back to 45 minutes seems ridiculous.”

Considering that the maximum length of a TED talk is 18 minutes, narrow your speech down to the crucial points. This will result in a shorter, more focused and clear speech.

4. Bring your message to life

Barker says he uses the acronym “PRAISE” as a technique to bring the material to life. “The ‘P’ stands for proverb,” ​​he says; If you can express your message using a common saying, it will be more memorable.

Then the ‘R’ for resonance. Barker says it’s important to use concrete examples that demonstrate your idea.

“The ‘A’ is for attention,” he says. Suggest using linguistic devices such as the rule of three, rhythmic devices, and rhetorical questions.

The ‘I’ is for influence. “How can you use your reputation, your credibility?” Asks Barker.

“The ‘S’ is for stories,” he says. He advises using narrative, as “stories are in a form that is intrinsically satisfying and they are an easy way to engage your audience.”

And finally, the ‘E’ for emotion. Barker says that to elevate your speech, you have to present your audience with something that they can engage with emotionally.

5. Use an adequate volume

When we learn to speak in public, we are usually taught to project the voice. Speech and language therapist Sharon Adjei-Nicol believes that long periods of digital communication may have left us with the opposite problem.

Adjei-Nicol says that we may have to make a conscious effort to avoid yelling. Remember that live audiences do not have the option to reduce the volume.

“Online communication tends to lead people to speak loudly or yell,” he says. “You have to make an adjustment when you resume ‘3D’ communication about what a normal volume is.”

6. Get moving

During this virtual era of the pandemic, we have seen nothing but heads and shoulders, so take advantage of being away from your desk; gesticulate, move and take advantage of the space you have.

“Take advantage of the environment,” says Adjei-Nicol. “It could be because of how the room is arranged, where you stop to talk, how much you move, because of the use of accessories.”

Body language offers essential non-verbal cues that greatly enhance our communication skills. “Stand up, walk around a bit, and use natural body gestures, like an open palm, to complement what you’re saying,” he suggests.

7. Use your vulnerability

Physical comedian Luke Rollason thinks great speakers aren’t overly polished. “People like it so much [el primer ministro del Reino Unido] Boris Johnson because there is a lot of disorder there, “he says.

Rollason sees Hillary Clinton’s concession speech following the 2016 US presidential election as a good example of one that inspired support through compassion.

“Maybe it’s that we feel sorry for them,” says Rollason. “Whatever it is, I think it’s undeniable: its vulnerability is very important.”

8. Build a relationship with your audience

“The main advice I give someone is to breathe and relax their face,” says Rollason. It says that once you relax your face, you are able to speak to the audience in terms of what is happening in the room.

According to Rollason, the relationship with the public is the most important factor, since it influences how your speech achieves what you want.

“Most of my stuff is absolute rubbish,” he says, “which means I really have to survive on the basis of a relationship with the public.”

9. Be brave

It’s normal to be terrified of speaking in public. Remember that your audience understands the horror of stage fright and, hopefully, will empathize with you.

“You are essentially a sacrificial lamb because they don’t want to be where you are,” says Rollason, and whether it’s a best man speech or an office presentation, “everyone is quite glad it’s you and not them”.